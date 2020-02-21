With 'Crash Landing On You' turning as one of the most popular, much sought after Korean dramas, dating rumours about the lead cast Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are making rounds despite clarifications. Actor Kim Jung Hyun who played a major role in the drama spoke out about how Hyun Bin treated Son Ye Jin in the sets of Crash Landing On You.

As reported by KoreaBoo, Kim Jung Hyun gave details of behind the scenes of the popular drama series. According to Jung Hyun, both Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are completely professional off the camera.

Both are amazing actors: Jung Hyun

He said that both are amazing when they act. He refuted the claims made by reporters about a rosy picture of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin while rehearsing. Instead, he said that there was no pinky atmosphere during the rehearsals as both the actors behaved professionally, discussing and contributing to each other's scenes.

But he also said that as soon as the camera starts rolling both are nothing but a couple completely in love with each other. When they begin shooting, he looks at her with so much love, and I was amazed by it, said Jung Hyun. He also added that he was lucky to act with talented senior actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. They're the people you call "professionals", he said.

Speaking about how they made it easy for him with their down to earth nature, Jung Hyun said that they are the most considerate and talented seniors. Even though they have been in the industry much longer than he has been, they gave him the same respect and opportunity like a colleague, he said.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are comfortable with each other

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are comfortable with each other as they are not only actors but also friends. Even off-screen clippings show that both are considerate towards each other. But there is no need for rumours to fly as both Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are sweet towards other characters too as can be seen laughing and making jokes in the behind the scenes videos.

Recently, a photo of Son ye Jin holding a hand was making rounds and there were reports that she was holding Hyun Bin's hand. But Hyun Bin's agency issued a clarification that there is nothing going on between both the actors and Ye Jin was holding her own hand and it has nothing to do with Hyun Bin.