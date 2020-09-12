The Chinese President Xi Jinping is gradually becoming nervous about a probable coup and has now taken further move for consolidating power by making sure that the police officers, judges, and state security agents remain answerable to him, as pert reports.

Tahir Imin, who is the founder of the Uighur Times Agency in Washington DC said, "He is the only leader on the planet who has taken more than 11 leading positions in central government," as per reports. Cai Xia, the former CCP Party school professor, who got expelled from the Chinese Communist Party for criticizing Xi last month said, "There is a very strong challenge to Xi within the CCP, he knows that and if the US continues to give pressure on the Chinese economy, the CCP central committee might consider to replace him," as per reports.

'Loyalty' Comes First in China

The Chinese president wants to consolidate the nation's security apparatus during his control before the 2022 national congress. The officials who do not show complete loyalty to the president will require the swift 'education and rectification'. The new rule across all the agencies is to obey the President in everything.

Chen Yixin, who is the loyalist of the president made an announcement of a campaign to exterminate the 'two-faced people' who are disloyal and dishonest to the party. There are fears that the rule of Xi Jinping might be challenged by the internal factions who are unhappy with his increasing militant approach to domestic and foreign affairs.

"With his militant approach to governing China General Secretary Xi Jinping has alienated many rank and file party members. Former Central Party School professor Cai Xia now considers the CCP a 'political zombie'," Andreas Fulda of the Nottingham University told Express.co.uk. The senior fellow at the Asia Research Institute also discussed about the dangers the Chinese president is facing from outside the East Asian nation.

Xi Jinping's Rule Gradually Declining?

He said that from outside the CCP might seem stable but from the inside, the party-state has become fragile. After the centralization of power during Xi Jinping's rule, the party has become less adaptive and already entered a phase of decline.

The expert further mentioned that the recent activities of the party show that it has become tougher for the political center to rule over the local officials and also ensure loyalty to Xi. "There is also great resentment among the party's foot soldiers that whilst they are supposed to live a life of frugality senior CCP officials can continue to enrich themselves with impunity. All of these developments should be seen as a downward spiral and point towards a phase of political instability in mainland China," Fulda stated.

Xi Jinping's fear of factions within the ruling party has come out into the open in 2018 when the ruler scrapped the presidential term limit that made him the leader of China until he dies or decides to step down. The leader also has targeted influential members of an opposing faction in his crackdown against corruption. It will be interesting to see what comes in the fate of the Chinese premier in the future as the major nations are also getting annoyed with the activities of China especially after the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.