The United States is one of those countries that is badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak, and as per the latest updates, this deadly pandemic has already killed more than 23,000 people in the country.

As COVID-19 scare looms up, a top medical expert has warned that coronavirus could infect fifty percent of Americans before the virus gets contained.

A dire warning to United States citizens

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota, on Monday, revealed that the disease could affect half of the United States population in the coming days. Medical experts believe that the death toll could also rise as the number of infected patients in the country increases drastically.

"Come on everybody, up to 50 percent of this country is going to get infected before this is over. This is not even the beginning of the end, rather, this is the end of the beginning, we now need to realize we have a long road ahead of us," Osterholm told MSNBC.

Repercussions of easing nationwide lockdown

Medical experts have also warned that a second coronavirus wave, which could be much deadlier than the first will hit the United States if the Donald Trump administration decides to ease the norms of nationwide lockdown.

As per these experts, step by step easing of lockdown measures could be the best way to contain coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus deadlier than Spanish Flu

A few days back, Scott Gottlieb, a former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration had revealed that coronavirus could have been far more deadly than the Spanish Flu if it had appeared in 1918.

As per Gottlieb, advanced medical capabilities in the modern world are playing a crucial role in combating the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, and it was not the case in 1918 when the Spanish Flu killed millions on earth.