With over 1,03,000 deaths and more than 1.7 million fatalities, the novel coronavirus is creating chaos in all nooks of the world.

As COVID-19 is continuing its killing spree, Scott Gottlieb, who served as the 23rd Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 until April 2019 has revealed that coronavirus would have been far more deadly than the Spanish Flu if it had appeared in 1918.

A dire warning from Scott Gottlieb

Gottlieb made these remarks during an interview given to National Review. The medical expert revealed that advanced medical capacities in the modern world are playing a crucial role in combating the pandemic outbreak, and this was not the case in 1918 when Spanish Flu created chaos on earth.

"I think it's reasonable to surmise that anyone who gets admitted to a prolonged I.C.U. stay with COVID-19 who ends up getting intubated or ends up getting prolonged critical care–that's probably someone who would have died from the Spanish Flu. And if you do accept that assumption, if you say, some large proportion of people who are surviving COVID-19 would have died from Spanish flu, then COVID-19 not only looks like Spanish flu in terms of its distribution across the age range but looks far more fearsome," Gottlieb told the National Review.

China could have contained the virus

Gottlieb added that a proactive move from China in the initial days of the outbreak could have contained coronavirus. He made it clear that the coronavirus outbreak is going to change the entire course of the humankind, and also stated that this is the consequence of something that came out of China.

"Had China been more aggressive sometime in November, and certainly in December, in trying to contain the spread of this, then they might have been able to fully contain this," added Gottlieb.

In the meantime, it has been now speculated that the second wave of coronavirus has hit China. On Thursday, after 76 days of lockdown in Wuhan, China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday reported 63 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. As the new report surfaced, medical experts revealed that they could not rule out the possibility of a second surge in COVID-19 cases.