Cassandra, a mythological character mentioned in Greek mythology is a prophetess who was cursed to utter true prophecies. Now, several people believe that Laurie Garrett, an American science journalist who was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Journalism, is a Cassandra in real life. In her 1994 book, 'The Coming Plague', Garrett talks about dreaded pandemics like the coronavirus outbreak which is creating chaos in all nooks of the world now.

Uncertainty lingers over coronavirus for 36 months

In a recent interaction with Frank Bruni of the New York Times, Garrett revealed that she is a double Cassandra, and made it clear that the uncertainty surrounding the development of a coronavirus vaccine will remain much longer than previously speculated. As per Garrett, the vaccine will not be ready anytime in the next year, and it indicates that coronavirus will continue to bother the world in the coming months too.

"We need either a cure or a vaccine. I've been telling everybody that my event horizon is about 36 months, and that's my best-case scenario. I'm quite certain that this is going to go in waves. It won't be a tsunami that comes across America all at once and then retreats all at once. It will be micro-waves that shoot up in Des Moines and then in New Orleans and then in Houston and so on, and it's going to affect how people think about all kinds of things" Garrett told New York Times.

Garrett also talked about the 'new normal' situation that will prevail in the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak. The journalist also added that the political situation in the United States will also undergo drastic changes in the coming months.

"This is history right in front of us. Did we go 'back to normal' after 9/11? No. We created a whole new normal. We securitized the United States. We turned into an antiterror state. That's what's going to happen with this," added Garrett.

Latest updates on coronavirus

Medical experts believe that coronavirus originated in a seafood market in Wuhan in December 2019. As per the latest statistics, 252,000 people have lost their lives due to this pandemic outbreak, and the total number of infected people has already crossed 3.6 million. In the United States alone, there are more than 1.2 million COVID-19 positive cases, and the death toll in the country is now 69,925.