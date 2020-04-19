Medical experts have revealed that fever, dry cough, and sore throat are a few classic symptoms often exhibited by people who are infected with coronavirus. But now, dermatologists have warned that skin rashes could be another symptom of COVID-19 infection.

Rise of skin rashes among coronavirus patients

Jessica, a woman from Los Angeles who contracted the novel coronavirus, told ABC7 that she started developing rashes on her feet after getting infected. Initially, Jessica developed common symptoms of coronavirus like fever and cough, but later, she started showing other signs that are not usually associated with COVID-19 infection. As Jessica tried to scratch the area where the rashes appeared, her blood vessels ruptured.

"It just was so painful. I looked down, I was getting in the shower, I was like, Oh my gosh, my toe is turning blue. I felt like I had really bad blisters on it," Jessica told ABC7.

Dermatologist, Dr. Shirley Chi, later analyzed Jessica's case, and revealed that several coronavirus patients had complained about developing rashes in Northern Italy.

"When I first saw this mysterious rash, I just didn't know what to make of it. In northern Italy there was a study that showed that out of 148 patients at this hospital, none of which had gotten the prior medication, one in five had a rash associated with their condition, COVID-19," revealed Chi.

Asymptomatic patients on the rise

A few weeks back, a study conducted by researchers at Iceland had found that nearly half of the people infected with coronavirus showed no symptoms. The research report literally shocked medical experts, and they claimed that many asymptomatic patients might be residing in heavily populated countries like India and the United States.

Will coronavirus affect everyone?

Earlier, Judith Persichilli, the New Jersey Health Commissioner, had warned that everyone may get infected with the novel coronavirus. She also urged all to stay extra cautious in their activities to protect themselves from COVID-19.

"I'm definitely going to get it. We all are. I am just waiting. It seemed that we were being cautious. We are really proud of ourselves. We said let's get our emergency preparedness plan. Let's get it documented," said Persichilli.