Live Close The total number of Coronavirus-related death cases in China has reached 2,715, while the number of confirmed cases in the Asian country reached 78,064, including 406 new cases. Globally, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus, including Iran's health minister Iraj Harirchi. In all, the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is battering health officials and victims alike in more than 33 countries. Italy in Europe is the latest coming to grips with the new virus scare.

2 min 18:23 Coronavirus spreads to Sicily in Italy, the worst affected country in Europe. The total number has reached more than 260 overnight from 229 on Monday in Italy... Read More

16 min 18:09 The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the bigger spread of COVID-19 at the community level is possible. Currently, US authorities have issued a Level 4 warning for those travelling to China, and raised the travel warning to Level 2 for Japan and South Korea...Read More

26 min 17:59 Forget kisses and hugs as they can spread coronavirus faster than before, say guests at a mass wedding in the Philippines that had all the couples wearing surgical masks and guests avoiding hugs or kisses in the hall to prevent infection... Read More

46 min 17:39 US biotech firm Moderna becomes the second vaccine researcher after the Serum Institute of India to have claimed a breakthrough in developing the Coronavirus vaccine successfully, in less than 50 days. But the final roll our of the vaccine will take another one year. Why?...Read More

58 min 17:28 If we can't withstand coronavirus now, how can we combat viral diseases from Mars in the future? Ask scientists and explain how we need to learn lessons from the COVID-19 outbreak...Read More