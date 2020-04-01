Star Wars actor Andrew Jack became the latest celebrity to have died from coronavirus. The 76-year old breathed his last at the St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, on Tuesday, March 31. Jack's agent Jill McCullough in a statement issued said that the actor died due to complications related to novel coronavirus. Jack portrayed the role of Major Ematt in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach; Gabrielle Rogers. Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from NZ last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held," said the statement.

The global pandemic has infected over 850,000 people and killed more than 42,000 ever since its outbreak in December last year. On the upside more than 178,000 have recovered from the fatal virus.

Here is a list of other celebrities that have succumbed to the virus:

Joe Diffie

The 61-year-old Grammy award-winning country music singer, Joe Diffie died just two days after he announced being tested positive for the virus on March 29. In a statement issued on his Facebook page, the singer wrote: "I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic." The notification of his death too was given through the singer's Facebook page.

Alan Merrill

The 69-year-old Alan Merrill, the co-writer and singer of I Love Rock 'n' Roll died after testing positive for COVID-19 at Mount Sinai in New York, on March 29.

Sharing the news of her death, Merrill's daughter Laura Merrill shared on her Facebook page: "The Coronavirus took my father this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn't be a ticker on the right hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen."

Terrence McNally

On March 24, the 81-year-old Terrence McNally, the four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, breathed his last following his struggle with coronavirus. The lung cancer survivor was admitted at Florida-based Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he breathed his last.

During his acceptance speech after winning the Tony Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, McNally had said: "Theatre changes hearts, that secret place where we all truly live."

Manu Dibango

The 86-year-old Afro jazz star, Manu Dibango died at a hospital in France, days after he was tested positive for the virus. Known for his 70's hit number Soul Makossa, Dibango was famous for belting out music filled with African rhythms.

His death was announced on his Facebook page. "His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organised when possible," the statement read.

Mark Blum

The Off-Broadway actor, Mark Blum passed away on March 25. Well-known for his role in Desperately Seeking Susan, Blum's death was broken by his wife Janet Zarish to Los Angeles Times. Zarish told the publication that the actor was tested positive for the fatal virus a week ago his death.

The grieving widow further revealed that they were unaware how the Blum contracted the virus. Later, Playwrights Horizons, the off-Broadway theatre company, issued a statement announcing the death of the 69-year-old actor;

Floyd Cardoz

The Indian-origin celebrity chef and TV host Floyd Cardoz died soon after he was tested positive for the virus. In an update about his health, a week ago Cardoz had posted on Instagram: "Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt."