Celebrities are slowly succumbing to the coronavirus and the latest news states that country singer Joe Diffie and Japanese comedian Ken Shimura have passed away due to complications brought on by the infection.

Grammy award-winning country singer Joe Diffie made an announcement of him contracting coronavirus on his Facebook page on March 27. The 61-year-old singer reportedly breathed his last on Sunday, after he failed to respond to treatment.

Last post to fans on Friday

On Friday, he took to Facebook and wrote: "I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic," was Joe Diffie's last post to his fans.

Joe Diffie had topped various charts in the 1990s and was a celebrated country singer. His songs including Pickup Man, Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die) and John Deere Green. His first album, A Thousand Winding Roads, and Home will always be cherished by his fans. Currently, the US has recorded 142,735 confirmed cases and 2,489 deaths as of March 30.

Ken Shimura passes away at 70

Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura passed away due to coronavirus. The 70-year-old, who was a household name among Japanese audience was diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 23. He was being treated for it in Tokyo since March 20.

Still active professionally, Ken Shimura was supposed to star in the Yoji Yamada's movie God of Cinema. This movie was a part of the 100th year anniversary of studio Shochiku and with passing away of Shimura, the movie has been put on hold.

Shimura was a part of The Drifter

Shimura is well known for his variety show Shimura Ken no Bakatono-sama. Before becoming a star, he had joined the Japanese rock band and comedy group The Drifters, which is well known for opening for The Beatles during their Japan tours. His role in the prime time comedy show Hachijidayo Zeninshugo, (meaning 'It's 8 o'clock, assemble everyone!'), is where he developed his signature slapstick caricature and deadpan delivery.

Celebrities including American playwright Terrence McNally, actor Mark Blum, and famous Chef Floyd Cardoz have also died due to COVID-19 complications. Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, legendary singer John Prine is in critical condition due to the coronavirus.