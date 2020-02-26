Live Close The total number of Coronavirus-related death cases in China has reached 2,715, while the number of confirmed cases in the Asian country reached 78,064, including 406 new cases. Globally, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus, including Iran's health minister Iraj Harirchi. In all, the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is battering health officials and victims alike in more than 33 countries. Italy in Europe is the latest coming to grips with the new virus scare.

2 hr 19:27 In China, the epicentre of coronavirus, there is a huge demand for N95 masks that can supposedly keep people safe from the COVID-19. The CGTN channel showed NDRC official Ou Xiaoli saying China has overcome the shortage for masks with a daily production capacity for N95 masks at 900,000, easing the tight supply...Read More

2 hr 19:17 Wuhan virus in Italy turns ugly as a Filipino man, mistaken for a Chinese, was punched on the face inside a supermarket alleging him for spreading Coronavirus. So far, 11 people have died and 325 confirmed cases have been reported in Italy, with many cities already placed under lockdown to contain COVID 19... Read More

3 hr 18:23 Coronavirus spreads to Sicily in Italy, the worst affected country in Europe. The total number has reached more than 260 overnight from 229 on Monday in Italy... Read More

3 hr 18:09 The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the bigger spread of COVID-19 at the community level is possible. Currently, US authorities have issued a Level 4 warning for those travelling to China, and raised the travel warning to Level 2 for Japan and South Korea...Read More

3 hr 17:59 Forget kisses and hugs as they can spread coronavirus faster than before, say guests at a mass wedding in the Philippines that had all the couples wearing surgical masks and guests avoiding hugs or kisses in the hall to prevent infection... Read More

4 hr 17:39 US biotech firm Moderna becomes the second vaccine researcher after the Serum Institute of India to have claimed a breakthrough in developing the Coronavirus vaccine successfully, in less than 50 days. But the final roll our of the vaccine will take another one year. Why?...Read More

4 hr 17:28 If we can't withstand coronavirus now, how can we combat viral diseases from Mars in the future? Ask scientists and explain how we need to learn lessons from the COVID-19 outbreak...Read More