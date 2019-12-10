WhatsApp has been around for so long that certain older devices are no longer able to support the popular messaging app. It is part and parcel of the technology ecosystem as new products replace older ones for the sake of progress.

WhatsApp pulls support for older phone models

For instance, Apple drops support for some of its older iPhones as it launches new models and even Netflix announced last month that it would no longer work on certain Roku devices and older Smart TV models, as we previously reported.

Now, WhatsApp is also joining the club as the company recently revealed that it will bid farewell to some older phone models as they're struggling to keep pace with the app's updates and software requirements. If you use WhatsApp, we'll tell you which models it will no longer work on and if your device is on the list, it's time for you to get an upgrade.

Which devices are losing support?

According to WhatsApp's Operating Systems Support page, the messaging app will no longer support a number of older phones across several operating systems and manufacturers. The app has already stopped working on a range of devices including Nokia Symbian S60s, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 and Nokia S40s.

With effect from Feb. 1, 2020, iPhones running on iOS 8 or older will not support the app, as well as Android devices running version 2.3.7 or older. The company also announced that the messenger will not work on Windows phones starting from Dec. 31, 2019 and the app will not even be available on Microsoft's app marketplace after July 1.

Why is WhatsApp ending support?

These changes come into effect as WhatsApp evolves into a newer, more advanced version with features like dark mode, call waiting etc that older phones are not capable of handling.

"While these mobile devices have been an important part of our story, they don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp," the Facebook-owned company has previously stated.

What does it mean?

So if you're using any of the above mentioned phones for WhatsApp, you can no longer create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts. The app might either stop working completely on your device or you may not be able to enjoy certain features as the company has stopped development for these devices.