Facebook-owned WhatsApp has become the latest Voice over Internet Protocol services provider to support call waiting feature even as the company has skipped adding call holding for now.

When you're already talking on the phone and another person tries to call you, most phones and operators let you know that you've got a call waiting. Very few VOIP services support that, though, and WhatsApp wasn't among them until now, Android Police reported on Friday.

Earlier, when somebody would try to call you on WhatsApp while you were already on the phone, they would hear it ring, but, no one would answer. The call would then get disconnected.

Call waiting is available in v2.19.352 stable (APK Mirror) and above of WhatsApp, and v2.19.128 (APK Mirror) of WhatsApp Business, the report added.

Meanwhile, the latest WhatsApp beta update has brought three new options for dark mode on the app.

The light theme would offer a white background. Dark theme, as the name suggests, would enable dark mode on WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates.

Another option, which is 'Set by Battery Saver', the dark mode would be activated only when the smartphone's battery level drops below a certain point. This third option is said to be available only for smartphones running on Android 9.0 or older.