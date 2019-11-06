Netflix has been around for so long that certain older devices are no longer able to support the streaming service. We already know that Netflix will no longer work on certain Roku streaming devices but now the streaming giant has confirmed that some Samsung smart TVs will also be made obsolete starting next month. Netflix subscribers with certain Samsung smart TVs will not be able to watch their favorite binge-worthy shows like "Stranger Things" and "Orange is the New Black" on the streaming service Dec 1 onwards, said Netflix representative.

"On December 2nd, Netflix will no longer be supported on a small number of older devices due to technical limitations," the Netflix representative told CNET. "We've notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted."

Samsung's support page also mentions "technical limitations" as the reason behind losing support for the streaming service but fails to specify which Smart TVs will be affected. The only way to know if your TV will lose Netflix support is this error message that would've appeared on your screen when you logged into your Netflix account or via an email from Netflix warning you of the forthcoming loss of compatibility.

Alternatively, you can also keep tabs on Netflix's list of supported devices, which is likely to be updated to include specific models of devices in the future as they lose support for the streaming service. If your device does lose support for Netflix, you will still be able to continue watching Netflix content on your TV with a supported device, leaving you no choice but to spend on an Apple TV, a PlayStation 4, or any other device that still supports it. Most Samsung Smart TV owners already rely on streaming sticks like the Amazon Fire TV stick, but those who don't will have to find another way to gain access to the world's biggest streaming platform.

Last month, Roku said Netflix would no longer be available on some of its older devices after Dec. 1. These include the Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku 2000C, Roku HD Player, Roku SD Player, Roku XR Player, Roku XD Player, A Roku spokesperson told Digital Trends.