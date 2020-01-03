Some old, some new- All Legendary acts to grace the stage

The two-weekend musical extravaganza at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 10-12 and 17-19, Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival's 2020 full lineup has been announced.

Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Frank Ocean, and Lil Nas X are a few of the many world-renowned musical artists set to perform at the epic event. The excitement for the festival is palpable with the first weekend been already sold-out.

Last year saw the likes of Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Kanye West, and Rihanna take the stage. This year will see the likes of Frank Ocean, the man who made the original Batman theme- Danny Elfman and 21 Savage give performances.

There were rumours of the recently reunited The Chemical Brothers set to perform however they are not on the lineup. Viral sensation DaBaby is set to make his Coachella debut.

K-pop's biggest boy-band to make their long-awaited return

The most interesting news to come out of the festival is the much-anticipated return of the legendary k-pop band Big Bang who are set to make their return after a hiatus.

Despite being one of, if not the biggest act in the modern k-pop scene selling over 150 Million records over the course of their career, which puts them in the same category as the Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson; the crew was forced to disband in 2016 due to South Korea's Compulsory Military Service that the members had to complete before they turn 32.

Coachella proudly announced the four-member group, formally 5 member group, to perform on both weekends of the festival. Since the release of their single "Flower Road" in March 2018 and the departure of their fifth member last year, Seungri, on account of legal and criminal investigations related to him, this is the biggest news to come out for them.

Their fans wait with bated breaths as they are scheduled to perform during the Friday events, held on April 10 and 17.