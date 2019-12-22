Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not involved in a nasty divorce battle, despite claims made by a new report. Life & Style published a report with a headline that read, "Kim & Kanye Divorce Turns Nasty."

According to the report, West allegedly wanted Kardashian's $400 million mansion and a full custody of their children. Kardashian is very stressed and miserable because West has grown unpredictable and erratic.

"They've been living totally separate lives, with Kim focused on her businesses, legal studies and their children," a source told the publication. "He might have found religion, but Kanye is so egotistical that he would never be able to handle Kim leaving him. He would never let her live it down."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has already consulted lawyers about possible "exit strategies" for the divorce. However, the couple is not headed for a divorce and there are no signs of marital problems.

Radar Online also reported that Kardashian was no longer happy with her marriage with West due to his "crazy "behavior." The source also claimed that West is going through a really tough time and Kardashian is finding it hard to deal with his problems. Apparently, these claims are also untrue.

On Friday, the reality star shared an adorable snap of her and husband West with all four of their children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West—in tow. The photo, however, was a stark contrast from the Kardashian cards which usually include the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, as well as their children, and the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian posted the photo with her fans in mind.

"She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together," a source told Harper Bazaar, "so it was important for her to share a special photo."