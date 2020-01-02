Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X Fenty is slowly yet steadily taking over the innerwear segment in the US, and the singer turned entrepreneur teamed up with designer Adam Selman to create insanely sexy Valentine's Day lingerie collection. Both Rihanna and Adam Selman shared a few inside pictures from their upcoming designs and all of them look spectacularly hot.

After Victoria's Secret cancelled its fashion show in 2019, all eyes turned towards Savage X Fenty and it looks like women in the US are drawn towards the brand as it focuses on women of all shapes and sizes and does away with the 'perfect body' which Victoria's Secret ran on for decades altogether.

Valentine's Day lingerie for the 'badass babe'

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Twitter handle has been posting pictures from their latest collection and teased their followers to watch out for their Valentine's Day designs that'll blow everyone's minds. The post read that their lingerie is made for the ''badass babe''.

''We've teamed up w/ #AdamSelman to give you a whole V-Day mood. From "Locket Down" to "Down The Aisle," the 19-piece collection (w/ TWO Xtra VIP boxes) is "deceivingly sweet" & for the "badass babe." The sexy Valentine's Day collection will consist of 19-piece designs and most of them are in red colour, which stays true to the theme of the day.

Victoria's Secret Vs Savage X Fenty

As and when the news broke out that Rihanna would team up with Adam Selman for Valentine's Day lingerie, all the attention shifted to Savage X Fenty leaving Victoria's Secret in the dark, which had never occurred before. If this continues for a longer time, we wouldn't be surprised to see Savage X Fenty taking over Victoria's Secret in a jiffy and causing a major shift on how lingerie is consumed by women across the globe.

Also, VS sales dipped in 2019 causing the lingerie giant to go on a panic mode. However, VS is now looking to rebrand itself and we hope it'll come back with a bang, as it has loyal fans across the world.