US restricts Cuba oil supply, worsening nationwide energy crisis

China expands solar projects, boosting Cuba electricity generation capacity

Solar energy may supply up to 10 percent electricity

Cuba still reliant on fossil fuels despite rapid renewable expansion

China is fast diversifying its role in Cuban energy and is intervening with mass investments in solar energy as U.S. sanctions suffocated its oil shipments to the island contributing to one of its most severe energy crises in decades. This movement is indicative of a larger geopolitical rearrangement, as the export of renewable technology allows Beijing to strengthen its relationship in areas where it is feeling pressure on the part of the U.S.

The power grid in Cuba has been stretched to its limits, and frequent outages as well as a recent national-wide crash have demonstrated how fragile the power grid is. Even as the solar capacity increases, the government has recognized that fossil fuels that contributed up to 95% of the energy mix as recently as early 2024, are still important.

The Chinese-founded solar projects have increased in rate and size. In 2023, Ember data shows that exports of solar equipment to Cuba increased by approximately 5 million dollars to approximately 117 million dollars in 2025. Beijing has assured assistance in building over 90 solar parks by 2028 out of which over half are already in operation.

The Solar Expansion Seizes Ground

The effects of these projects are already showing in the power production in Cuba. According to the reports by the officials, the officials have managed to produce over 900 megawatts of photovoltaic energy in just one midday which is a record in the island. Analysts believe that it might be possible to now provide solar up to 10 percent of the electricity being generated in Cuba and that is a huge increase compared to the insignificant figures a year ago.

Dave Jones, an Ember analyst, said that "Cuba is possibly at the centre of one of the fastest solar revolutions."

This has been facilitated by the direct involvement of Chinese firms that are not only providing equipments but also managing the installation. This method is unlike in the rest of the countries whereby adoption has been commonly motivated by decentralized rooftop installations as opposed to centralized infrastructure projects.

China is neither going and setting up loads of little installations of solar all over the globe, Jones said. Thus we have something pretty distinct to Cuba.

Although these gains have been made, the solar energy cannot be used to completely replace the loss of oil imports. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel admitted that "the gap has not been bridged by the fact that more solar energy is produced, and fossil fuels are no longer needed."

Geopolitical And Market Implications

The events in Cuba are associated with the increased volatility in the international energy markets. Reuters reports that on Monday, Brent crude futures increased by 3.8 percent to close at over 92 per barrel after increasing by 1.2 percent in the previous session owing to supply worries due to the rising tensions surrounding Iran. The spike has highlighted the susceptibility of the oil reliant economies and heightened the argument of renewable options.

The entry of China into the energy business of Cuba is also an indication of its regional policy of establishing influence through the export of clean technology. The Chinese Embassy in Washington affirmed its energy collaboration with Cuba saying that it has attained positive outcomes and would persist but rejected outside interference that poses danger to the growth of the Island.

According to analysts, the strategy of Beijing combines strategic and economic goals. The dependency on fossil fuels is tearing down national security and sovereignty and putting their place in subservience and escalating expenses, according to the United Nations climate head, Simon Stiell.

Meanwhile, the U.S. policy has been putting pressure on Havana and attempts to limit oil supplies are aimed at coercing political concessions. These sanctions, coupled with energy shortages have compelled Cuba to speed up its move towards renewables, despite the logistical and financial limitations.

Limits And Future Outlook

Although the expansion of solar has relieved the situation in the brightest days, structural issues are still presented. The grid infrastructure in Cuba is old and extensive battery storage which is necessary to even out the supply at night is minimal. According to analysts, battery systems are expensive and difficult to install yet China has been boosting its exports of energy storage technology to other countries.

"Despite all we are assembling, we still require oil", Diaz-Canel said and emphasized the reliance on the traditional sources of energy.

The increasing influence of China in Cuba, according to the experts, is also strategic because the island is right close to the United States. Of interest to some observers is that Beijing is balancing its participation so that it would not bring a more powerful backlash against Washington but at the same time support a strategic regional ally.

In spite of these limitations, it seems that the path of energy transition in Cuba has been established. The solar imports tariffs will be lowered by the government and this is likely to stimulate the adoption. According to researchers, the climate and geography of the island offer good prospects of further solar development.

The importance of China in bringing that transition faster helps highlight a wider change in the overall energy patterns, in which access to renewable technology is becoming an increasingly influential factor in economic resilience and geopolitical power.