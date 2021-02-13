A stunning NFL cheerleader has claimed that she was fired from her job with the Indianapolis Colts after some of her nude photos got leaked on Reddit. Kristin Elise, 28, from Austin, Texas, who works as a full-time model, was shown the door by the team after one of her fans stole her private nudes from her OnlyFans account and uploaded it on Reddit.

Elise says that after the team bosses found out about the leaked nudes, she was summoned and immediately thrown out of her job. Elise also commands a huge fan following on Instagram and often posts her saucy photos on the social media platform.

Fired for No Reason

Elise claims that she was shocked to discover that one of her fans had stolen her private nudes from OnlyFans and shared them for the world to see. OnlyFans has strict content-sharing rules, which were also violated by the fan.

However, what was even more shocking was that she was fired from her job as an NFL cheerleader because of this. Indianapolis Colts was one of her favorite teams, Elise claims, and she is never expected that her profession as a full-time model would cost her the job she loved to do.

The blonde babe told Jam Press that she felt "heartbroken" after she was cut from the cheerleading squad after one of the team bosses came across her nude photos. "I loved being able to be a part of the game and enjoy it from the field," she told Jam Press. "I was fired towards the end of the season due to my naked photos being leaked on Reddit," she added.

Elise says that she wasn't given any chance to clarify and was instead sent an email letting her know that she was terminated from the cheerleading squad.

Justifying the Team's Decision

Elise despite being fired doesn't blame the NFL for what happened and said it is "ultimately" her fault for breaking their "rules and guidelines." She claimed the organization is "very conservative" and said it does not "allow their cheerleaders to do nude modeling." At the same time she feels that she may not ever be able to work for the NFL because of this incident.

That said, she doesn't regret doing nude photo shoots and making money on OnlyFans. She said that she is trying to move on from the situation and is presently focusing all her energy on her modeling career. She started modeling five years ago and started posting her nude photos.

"I started putting my modeling photos on OnlyFans when it first launched in 2016, having been doing nude shoots for over five years. I really enjoy what I do full-time," she said. "It gives me the freedom to creatively express myself, which has been super empowering," she added.

Losing her job with the Colts may have left her "heartbroken" but she said she will continue supporting the team, as has been in love with the sport since childhood.