Celebrity couple Kim Tae Hee and Rain, known for their good deeds are at it again. This time, vowing to help people affected by Coronavirus. The couple thus has decided to slash the rent for their tenants by 50 percent by the end of March. The decision comes following the economic slowdown and the couple wants to help their tenants who are undergoing a difficult time because of loss in business.

Kim Tae Hee owns a building near Gangnam Station and Rain's building is situated in Cheongdam. Tenants living in both the buildings will have to pay only half the rent from next month. Earlier too the couple had donated 100 million KRW to the church Tae Hee attends on the occasion of their daughter completing the 100th day. Rain had donated for foundations in Southeast Asia that work towards providing clean drinking water and to making sink wells in the regions where water is scarce.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on South Korea

Coronavirus has hit South Korea badly as the number of confirmed cases has gone up to 5,328 as of March 4. The total number of deaths stood at 33. A total of 5,254 people are being treated in the hospitals. South Korea reported 142 new cases as of today morning. The COVID-19 has stirred the global economy, especially China and South Korea which have reported most cases of Coronavirus.

The South Korean government has advised people to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus, as much as possible, hitting the day-to-day business vastly. Keeping this in mind the measures taken by tae Hee and Rain are commendable and will be of help to the tenants.

'Hi, Bye Mama' shooting got affected

Kim Tae Hee is currently shooting for her ongoing drama Hi, Bye Mama. Even the shooting of Hi, Bye Mama was affected as the crew halted shooting on Monday when some of the cast and crew showed symptoms of Coronavirus and were sent for test. The crew tested negative for Coronavirus and the shooting has resumed. The shooting was cancelled for a day on March 1 and after getting the results, the crew returned for filming from March 2.