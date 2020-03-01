The ongoing drama Hi, Bye, Mama of tvN has halted shooting as its staff members started showing symptoms of Coronavirus. One staff member is already in self-isolation since today, March 1.

The production company is said to have told that the filming has been halted for safety purposes. As reported by Soompi, the shooting of Hi, Bye, Mama will be cancelled until the results of the test on staff members showing Coronavirus symptoms are out. The results are expected to be out by tomorrow. The company also clarified that there are no problems with the crew, set or anything else, but the shooting has been stopped temporarily to ensure safety.

Resumption of shooting depends upon the test

If the results are negative, then the crew will start shooting the drama. But if that is not the case, the filming may be affected as there will be further tests and safety of the crew will be in jeopardy. Hi Bye Mama star Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung in lead roles and airs on tvN on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

Recently the drama was in the news as Kim Tae Hee's daughter's role in the drama is said to be played by a boy Seo Woo Jin. One of the crew members said that Seo Woo Jin was chosen for the role as he looked similar to Kim Tae Hee and the similarity made them look convincingly like mother and daughter. In fact, most of the production crew was also not aware of the fact that the daughter's role was being played by a boy.

K-pop star Chungha underwent a test for COVID-19

Meanwhile, K-pop star Chungha's agency also issued a statement that two of the singer's staff members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Though Chungha also underwent a test for COVID-19, her results were negative.

Meanwhile, actress cum anchor Kim Min Ah who was suffering from fever recently was made to undergo a test for Coronavirus, but her results have not been made public yet. League Champions Korea where Kim Min Ha was the host has made a rule that whoever suffers from fever higher than 37.5 degrees Celcius are not allowed to enter the LoL Park where the shooting of the program takes place.