Casey Wasserman: Hollywood Mogul and LA Olympic Boss Exchanged Racy Emails with Ghislaine Maxwell While Still Married, Epstein Files Reveal

Explicit email exchanges between a powerful Hollywood executive—now chosen to lead the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics—and Jeffrey Epstein's convicted sex-trafficking associate were revealed as part of a new batch of document dump tied to the late pedophile.

Casey Wasserman, the 51-year-old CEO of Wasserman Media Group, exchanged a series of racy emails with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003—just two years after he married his then-wife, Laura Ziffren—including one message in which he asked about arranging a sensual massage, bombshell new Epstein files revealed. "Where are you, I miss you," the chairman and president of the 2028 Olympics organizing committee wrote to Epstein's confidante on Apr. 1, 2003.

Getting too Close

"I will be in NYC for 4 days starting april 22...can we book that massage now?" Wasserman wrote. Two days later, Maxwell snapped back at Wasserman with a steamy response: "all that rubbing — are you sure you can take it? The thought frankly is leaving me a little breathless.

"There are a few spots that apparently drive a man wild — I suppose I could practise them on you and you could let me know if they work or not?"

Maxwell—who was sentenced in 2021 to 20 years in prison for recruiting and grooming dozens of girls and young women for Epstein—said in the exchange that she was sending the email from Brazil.

The flirtatious back-and-forth stretched over several days. In one message dated April 7, 2003, Wasserman—whose agency represents top athletes and major music acts including Coldplay—made light conversation with Maxwell, even commenting on the "foggy" June weather in Los Angeles.

The disgraced British socialite, 64, responded hours later, saying "What foggy enough so that you can float naked down the beach and no one can see yo unless they are close up?"

In one message, Maxwell mentioned that "JE"—a reference to the disgraced billionaire—had been pushing her to secure a rental home in Malibu. She then asked Wasserman if he wanted her to bring him anything back from Paris, where she was traveling at the time.

Wasserman, the grandson of legendary film mogul and talent agent Lew Wasserman, replied with a flirtatious line: "The only thing I want from Paris is you."

Dirty Games

Other messages show the pair continuing their flirtation as they talked about travel plans, shared details about meals, and exchanged casual banter. The sexually suggestive emails were part of the latest batch of documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday morning.

Wasserman has previously faced allegations of serial infidelity, with a "chronic condition of sleeping with people who work for him," the Daily Mail reported in 2024.

The well-known Democratic donor is accused of repeatedly telling several women he was involved with that he planned to leave his wife for them, only to later cut ties and walk away.

"When he dumped me I was in shock and disbelief that he could go from 100 to zero in just hours," one of the alleged former lovers told the outlet.

"I truly think he underestimates the pain and long-term damage he causes women like me who believed him."

One of Wasserman's alleged affairs was with his current girlfriend, Jenny Chandler, who earlier worked as a flight attendant on his private Gulfstream G550 jet. Their relationship is said to have begun more than a decade ago, with Chandler eventually informing Wasserman's then-wife, Ziffren, about the affair in an email.

"Him and I have been together for 7 years which he's lied to you about," Chandler wrote in a March 2021 email obtained by the Daily Mail.

Wasserman and Ziffren separated in 2021, before she formally filed for divorce, bringing an end to their 20-year marriage. They have two children together.

More recently, Wasserman was chosen to head LA Rises, a private-sector recovery effort aimed at helping Los Angeles rebuild after last year's devastating wildfires.

California Governor Gavin Newsom—widely rumored to be considering a 2028 presidential run—publicly announced the initiative just months after the explosive report, sharing a video in which he appeared alongside a smiling Wasserman.