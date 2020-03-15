A French national travelling from Paris via Singapore to Phnom Penh has been infected with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, bringing the country's tally of cases to eight.

The 35-year-old man, who was travelling with his wife and their four-month-old baby, tested positive for the virus on Sunday while the results of tests on his family members were not yet known, the ministry said.

Coronavirus in Cambodia

"The wife and son of the French man, 35, are due to stay for a 14-day health follow-up at his brother's home...pending their results at the Pasteur Institute," the Ministry of Health said in the statement. Cambodia banned the entry of visitors from Iran on Sunday, in addition to travellers from Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the US to curb the spread of the virus.