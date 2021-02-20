K-pop industry has plenty of names who could drive the fans crazy with their performance, but who has the maximum power to set the stage on fire with their presence? A recent poll conducted by Star Play has stated that it is none other than V from the world's popular boy group BTS.

The poll was conducted between 4 February and 18 February with the title "Who is the Best Visual Center?". It had the participation of 1000s of fans from the K-pop industry. V has earned 36.97 percent of votes to occupy the numero uno position.

V is an allrounder who can sing, write songs and has the ability to dance with production skills. Fans love his voice, his presentation and impressive lines which make him a visually appealing celebrity. It has to be noted that he was placed at the 2nd position in the TC Candler's The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2020.

Recently, he got third place in The Fashion Face Awards in the Asian Male category.

The Best Visual Center Rankings:

Bae Jin-young from CIX is the runner-up in the Best Visual Center poll. He has secured 27.71 percent votes, while Blackpink's Jisoo came a distant third with 13.63 percent of votes. Jaehyun from NCT and Rowoon from SF9 are the other members who are in the top five list by securing 10.15 percent and 3.97 percent of votes, respectively.

MONSTA X's Minhyuk is in sixth place by garnering 3.96 percent of votes. He just lost the fifth position to Rowoon with about one percent of votes. IZ*ONE's Jang Wonyoung is in the next place with 1.5 percent of votes.

She is followed by Stray Kids' Hyunjin (0.98%), Aespa's Karina (0.83%) and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon – (0.3%).

BTS Occupies Top Position Idol Group Brand Reputation

In the brand index reputation for the idol groups for the month of February, BTS has occupied the top place with a brand index of 12,665,136 for February. Blackpink is placed at the second spot with a brand index reputation of 9,603,520, while NCT is at third place with a brand index reputation of 5,878,851.