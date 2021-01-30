BTS' Jimin has retained the top position in the brand reputation rankings for the individuals for the month of January 2021. He is followed by Blackpink's Jennie in the second spot.

In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, Jimin has occupied the numero uno position with a brand index reputation of 8,016,940. 'Army', 'Sarang' and 'birthday' are the keywords associated with him with 'celebrate', 'chosen' and 'surpass' being the high-ranking related terms.

Jennie is in second place with a brand index reputation of 7,782,727. She narrowly missed the opportunity to beat Jimin to occupy the top place. Her popularity rose a stunning 224.09 percent rise compared to her brand reputation in November 2020.

She is followed by BTS' V who has taken the third place with a brand reputation index of 7,055,289.

His popularity saw a 10.24 percent rise compared to his score in November 2020. The next three positions in the rankings are also occupied by the other members of the BTS. Jungkook, Jin and Suga are in the fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Singer Kang Daniel, Yunho from TVXQ, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO and BTS's RM are in the next four positions.

Here is the top 30 List for the Month of January 1) BTS's Jimin

2)BLACKPINK's Jennie

3) BTS's V

4) BTS's Jungkook

5) BTS's Jin

6) BTS' Suga

7) Kang Daniel

8) TVXQ's Yunho

9) ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

10) BTS's RM

11) BLACKPINK's Jisoo

12) BTS's J-Hope

13) BLACKPINK's Rosé

14) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

15) EXO's Baekhyun

16) Super Junior's Kim Heechul

17) (G)I-DLE's Yuqi

18) (G)I-DLE's Miyeon

19) BLACKPINK's Lisa

20) NCT's Jungwoo

21) IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju

22) NCT's Jaehyun

23) Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

24) Oh My Girl's Arin

25) HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon

26) Kim Jae Hwan

27) IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

28) Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon

29) Red Velvet's Wendy

30) SHINee's Taemin

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.