Bonds and gold fail to act as safe havens during war

Rising energy prices drive inflation, pushing bond yields higher

Investors face losses across equities, bonds, and commodities

Analysts say bonds may require recession conditions to recover

The world government bond markets are once again facing pressure as investors review their position as a safe haven with the escalating prices of energy and the inflationary risks attached to the Middle East conflict driving the yields up and the returns down.

Traditional defensive assets like government bonds and gold have not been effective in affording investors since the escalation of the Iran conflict in the later part of February. Reuters reports that both exchange-traded funds that track U.S Treasuries and the Bloomberg global government bond index are declining nearly 2 percent in March, and this is a continuation of losses made during the prior trading period.

The weakness is a break of the usual market pattern that geopolitical disasters generally cause capital to flow to bonds. Rather, the returns have been rising due to the pricing in of additional inflation and the risk of stricter monetary policy by investors.

The energy prices have soared dramatically during the same time, which has solidified the expectations of inflation and burdened the fixed-income assets. This movement has left the investors with few diversification areas since both equities and bonds are burdened at the same time.

Traditional Portfolio Strategy to the Rocks due to Inflation Shock

The existing market situation is offering weaknesses in existing investment methodologies and more so the 60-40 portfolio division between equities and bonds which is being heavily utilized in the market.

"The Middle East war is the wake-up call that the Achilles heel of a 6040 equity-bond portfolio is an inflation shock", Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, the chief investment officer of the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management said.

She forecasted that the "portfolios of this kind have lost approximately 3.5% this year as the two asset classes have not been able to give the anticipated returns".

Inflation is being directly caused by the increasing oil and gas prices, and as a result, there is an anticipation that the central banks might either keep the interest rates stable or even raise them. An increase in the rate will decrease the value of the current bonds and this will cause loss to the investors.

Another traditional safe haven, gold, has fallen dramatically as well in the last week by over 10 percent, its worst weekly performance in decades, so that the choice of risk mitigation has become even more limited.

Analysts note that the congruent drop in the various asset classes underscores the richness of the current market cycle in which inflation as opposed to growth issues is the order of the day.

Historical Trends Bonds Suffer When there is War

Historical analysis indicates that bonds are not likely to work as projected during the times of huge fiscal shocks like wars.

According to the research mentioned by Reuters, government bonds have not been able to outperform equities or real estate because, over the last three centuries, they have frequently produced negative real returns during wartime.

The study concluded that war is always a disaster period to the bondholders, and that bond investors usually lose their money when governments increase their expenditure and inflation destroy returns.

Governments have higher chances of financing higher levels of expenditure by means of borrowing and not taxation alone as witnessed in major conflicts and hence, high rates of debts and inflationary pressures. This trend decreases the actual worth of fixed-income investments.

And, although nominal returns can be positive, inflation-adjusted returns can be significantly negative and disrupt the longstanding use of bonds as a stabilizing tool in portfolios.

According to the analysts the present environment is similar to the previous periods of conflict where the fiscal expansion and inflation are united to erode the performance of the bonds.

Central Bank Policy And Market Expectations

The monetary policy is still an important element in influencing the bond markets. Major economy central banks have kept interest rates comparatively high since the recent boom in inflation, and anticipation of further increases has heightened as the energy prices increase.

Data from a report by Reuters shows that the bond yields in the G7 economies are rising due to increased base rates as well as the rising inflation expectations.

Inflation has continued to complicate the anticipations of a reduction in interest rates, and markets are now hoping that the restrictive monetary policy will extend across much longer durations. This perception has added to continuous pressure to bond prices.

Meanwhile, the fact that there is no recession has restricted the circumstances with which bonds usually perform favorably. Analysts observe that the bonds usually perform well when the economy is in a recession because the central banks reduce the rates in order to boost the economy.

"Wars are always disaster times for bondholders," the study concluded, based on historical research cited in the report.

However, in the present situation, inflation is the order of the day and thus chances of immediate monetary lightening are low.

Prospects of Growth and Inflation Depend on a Dynamic

The future direction of the bond markets will be highly reliant on the direction of inflation and economic growth. And analysts believe that a prolonged drop in the inflation rate or a major economic downturn can put bonds back on their defensive stool.

Nevertheless, as energy prices are high and inflation expectations are still there, bond markets will most probably continue to have head winds.

Recession is also a turning point that is increasingly being discussed as a possibility. With this, a decline in demand may ease inflation and central banks will respond by cutting down interest rates, which would enhance the returns on bonds.

At present, investors are drifting through a difficult period where they are finding the established safe havens performing poorly and are also experimenting with portfolio diversification.

The recent market movements highlight the fact that the relation between the risk management is changing due to inflation and geopolitical factors that reconstruct the role of bonds in international investment portfolio.