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Argentina's economy expanded 4.4% in 2025, marking a return to growth after contraction the previous year, though the recovery remains uneven as inflation pressures and austerity policies continue to weigh on domestic demand.

Data released by the national statistics agency INDEC showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose 4.40% in 2025 compared with the previous year, slightly below analysts' expectations of 4.45%. According to Reuters, the economy also expanded 2.1% in the fourth quarter year-on-year, marginally under forecasts and slower than the 2.6% growth recorded a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, GDP increased 0.6% in seasonally adjusted terms, extending a run of sequential expansion. The latest figures mark Argentina's second consecutive quarter of quarter-on-quarter growth and fifth straight quarter of annual expansion, signaling a gradual stabilization after a turbulent period.

The rebound follows a 1.3% contraction in 2024, when aggressive fiscal tightening measures introduced by President Javier Milei disrupted economic activity as part of efforts to curb chronic inflation.

Growth Driven By Exports And Key Sectors

The recovery in 2025 was largely supported by export-oriented sectors, particularly agriculture, mining, and financial services. INDEC data showed strong performance in farming and commodity production, benefiting from improved weather conditions and higher output following earlier drought-related disruptions.

Argentina's agricultural sector, a cornerstone of its economy, rebounded significantly as soybean and corn production recovered. Analysts cited by regional outlets such as Bloomberg and the Financial Times noted that favorable harvest conditions played a key role in boosting export revenues and stabilizing foreign exchange inflows.

Mining also contributed to growth, with lithium production expanding as global demand for battery materials remained strong. Argentina is part of the "lithium triangle" alongside Chile and Bolivia, and increased investment in the sector has positioned it as a key driver of medium-term growth.

Financial services activity also strengthened, reflecting improved macroeconomic stability and gradual normalization in banking operations.

However, not all sectors shared in the recovery. Public administration, healthcare services, and domestic-oriented industries lagged, highlighting the uneven nature of the economic rebound.

Austerity Measures Continue To Shape Economy

President Milei's austerity programme has been central to Argentina's economic trajectory. The government implemented deep spending cuts, subsidy reductions, and structural reforms aimed at reducing inflation and stabilizing public finances.

While these measures have helped restore investor confidence and improve fiscal indicators, they have also constrained domestic consumption and business activity. Industrial output, which slowed sharply in 2024 due to tightening conditions, only began to recover toward the end of that year and into 2025.

According to Reuters, the impact of austerity has been particularly visible in sectors reliant on government spending and local demand, where output has remained subdued.

International institutions including the International Monetary Fund have acknowledged progress in stabilizing Argentina's macroeconomic framework, while cautioning that the social and economic costs of adjustment remain significant.

Inflation, although moderating from hyperinflationary levels seen in previous years, continues to affect purchasing power, with consumers facing high costs of living despite signs of stabilization.

Outlook For 2026 Remains Positive But Cautious

Looking ahead, economists expect Argentina's economy to continue expanding in 2026, though at a more moderate pace. A survey by the country's central bank found that analysts forecast average GDP growth of around 3.4% for the year.

External conditions, including global commodity prices and demand for agricultural exports, are expected to remain key drivers of growth. At the same time, continued investment in mining and energy sectors could support longer-term expansion.

However, risks persist. Analysts cited by Reuters and other financial outlets point to ongoing challenges including inflation, income pressures, and the sustainability of fiscal reforms.

Domestic demand is likely to remain constrained as households adjust to higher prices and reduced subsidies, while businesses continue to navigate a shifting regulatory and economic environment.

The balance between maintaining fiscal discipline and supporting economic activity will be critical in determining the strength and durability of Argentina's recovery.

The latest GDP figures indicate that while the economy has returned to growth, the path ahead remains shaped by structural adjustments and external factors that will influence the pace of expansion in the coming years.