Blackpink's Rose Beats IU, Chungwa, Hwasa, Taeyeon to Become Top Soloists with Most Monthly Listeners on Spotify

YG Entertainment's Blackpink now has the highest follower on Spotify for a girl group in the world. The four-member group has over 20 million followers on the leading streaming service platform.

Rose's Achieve New Feat

Now, the group's key member Rose has achieved one more feat. The 24-year old, who is basking in the success of her debut single 'On the Ground', is the top Korean female soloists with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

With 4.9 million monthly streamers, Rose has occupied the numero uno position. Undoubtedly, her latest album R has helped her to secure the top position in the list of Korean female soloists with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

IU Loses Number 1 Place

She has beaten Kakao M's IU, who currently has 4.7 million streamers. Last year, her two singles 'Eight' with BTS' Suga and 'Give You My Heart' for Korean drama Crash Landing On You had hit the stores. A year before, Love Poem EP was released which attract lots of views.

Now, she is prepping up for her next release in the form of LILAC which is expected to be unveiled on 25 March. Hence, she is expected to regain the numero uno position.

Check out the Top 10 List:

1) ROSÉ – 4.9M

2) IU – 4.7M

3) Chungha – 3.6M

4) Hwasa – 2.7M

5) Taeyeon – 2.5M

6) Sunmi – 2.3M

7) Jennie – 2.2M

8) LeeHi – 2M

9) HyunA – 1.946M

10) Punch – 1.932M

Check out Fans' Reactions:

Whateve-R-: Queen on the top as asual. Rosé♛

maria: jennie with 1 song from 2018 is in the top 10. let that sink in

Dolphin: Rosé rules, Jennie rules.......Blinks wonPartying faceRose

Gatitokpopsayajin Flag of Peru/ROSÉ DEBUT TODAY: Rosé with 2 songs on top and Jennie with 1on top 10 only QUEENS

ℋ ཞé Ꭵ ᗰ Ᏻ ℬ u: She did thay with 2 songs and 6 days of releaseSmiling face with 3 hearts

-R-: @mygrosie: rosé with six days of tracking and jennie with one song from three years ago!!!

allyjadeee19: @BPinAmerica and @BLACKPINK Breaking records as usualSparkles