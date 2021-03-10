Blackpink's Rose, Girl's Day's Hyeri Unite for 'Knowing Bros'

Blackpink's Rose and Girl's Day's Hyeri are uniting for a show. The two best buddies in town are all set to appear on JTBC's variety show Knowing Bros, which is also known as Men on a Mission or Ask Us Anything.

A report on SPOTV claims that the stars will be the guests on Knowing Bros. Their episode will be shot on Thursday, 11 March. However, the date of its airing is yet to be revealed. She was the guest on this show twice before – in August 2017 and in October 2020 with Blackpink members.

In Knowing Bros, the main cast acting as students in a High School concept and celebrities will be the guests as the "Transfer Student".

Rose and Hyeri are best friends. It may be recalled that they were seen together on Amazing Saturday in 2019. A year later, the former had sent a snack truck to the sets of her project K-Drama Raw.

Rose's On The Ground Set for Release

Rose's debut solo single On The Ground will hit the store on Friday, 12 March. A 15-second teaser was unveiled on Monday, 8 March, and met with stupendous response. Clad in ruched lavender ballgown and fur-jacket, the video has piqued the viewers' curiosity around the track.

So far, it has amassed about 6 million views.

Girl's Day's Hyeri's Upcoming Projects

On the other hand, Hyeri will reportedly star in historical drama When The Flower Blooms, Think of The Moon. She has been reportedly offered the role of Kang Ro Seo, a girl who looks beautiful even when wearing shabby dress. It is directed by Hwang of Doctor Prisoner fame and penned by Kim Joo Hee.

The historical drama starring Yoo Seung Ho will be aired in the second half of the year.