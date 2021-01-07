K-Dramas have seen a massive increase in its popularity in the last couple of years. Its viewership has increased manifold during the Covid-19 lockdown. Thanks to streaming sites like Netflix, which helped the content made in South Korea find new audiences across the globe.

Since the film industries remained shut across the globe most of 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, netizens, who enjoyed watching American or British sitcoms earlier, warmed up to K-dramas majorly through Netflix.

Now, we have the list of the top five most-streamed K-Dramas on Netflix in 2020:

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Directed by Park Shin-woo, Studio Dragon's It's Okay to Not Be Okay was aired from on 20 June on tvN and simultaneously streamed on Netflix. It had Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Gyu-young in the leads. The 16-episode drama was about a romance between a selfless psych ward caretaker, who has no time for love, and an antisocial children's book author, who is clueless about the feelings of love. It is the most-watched K Drama on Netflix and the 19th most-watched TV show on Netflix in 2020.

Start Up

Park Hye-ryun's Start Up starred Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na. The tvN show was premiered on 17 October. It was about a young girl who dreams to become like Steve Jobs and young entrepreneurs compete for success and love in the high-tech industry. It is the second most-watched K Drama on Netflix and 32 most-watched TV show on Netflix.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae and Lee Jung-jin-starrer The King: Eternal Monarch was a romantic-fantasy TV series. It revolves around a modern-day Korean emperor who encounters a feisty police detective after landing in the parallel world through a mysterious portal. The SBS' show was premiered on 17 April. It is the third most-watched K Drama on Netflix in 2020.