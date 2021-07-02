Is Blackpink's Lisa Planning to Quit YG Entertainment? Rumour of Her Exit Surfaces After Jennie-Rose Begin New Project

Time and again, the fans of Blackpink's Lisa have been venting out their frustration over the alleged indifferent treatment meted towards her. They have been complaining about her agency YG Entertainment ignoring her and giving more importance to other idols of their group.
Now, there is speculation doing rounds among the fans of Blackpink that Lisa is considering quitting YG Entertainment. This comes after the agency announced that Rose and Jennie have flown to the US to work on new music.
YG Entertainment had earlier claimed that Lisa was in line to make her solo debut after Jennie and Rose. As there is no update about Lisa's debut, her fans have started speculating that she would leave the group after her contract expires in 2023.
A fan's letter extending their support is doing rounds on social media site.
It may be recalled that the fans of other Blackpink member Jisoo had slammed YG Entertainment using the hash tag - #YGRespectJisoo - on Twitter to register their displeasure against the group.