Is Blackpink's Lisa Planning to Quit YG Entertainment? Rumour of Her Exit Surfaces After Jennie-Rose Begin New Project

Time and again, the fans of Blackpink's Lisa have been venting out their frustration over the alleged indifferent treatment meted towards her. They have been complaining about her agency YG Entertainment ignoring her and giving more importance to other idols of their group.

Now, there is speculation doing rounds among the fans of Blackpink that Lisa is considering quitting YG Entertainment. This comes after the agency announced that Rose and Jennie have flown to the US to work on new music.

YG Entertainment had earlier claimed that Lisa was in line to make her solo debut after Jennie and Rose. As there is no update about Lisa's debut, her fans have started speculating that she would leave the group after her contract expires in 2023.

A fan's letter extending their support is doing rounds on social media site.

We are simply fed up with the misogynistic and racist tendencies of YG Entertainment. Lisa has been part of that company for more than 10 years and now that she's finally releasing her own music YG and UMG are not even planning to focus on her making it more obvious to us that they don't care about her. They've wasted her time and talent even though she is the biggest artist they've ever had and will have and has brought nothing but positive things to their company. The issue is not what other artists in that company are able to do, the issue is what Lisa is not able to do, the support she doesn't get, and how there are limitations that only apply to her. Lisa, we will all follow you wherever you go because we are not fans of the company, we are your fans and we will always have your back. Please consider leaving YG Entertainment and UMG if they are not giving you the respect, support and creative freedom you deserve as an artist and a human being, you deserve much more. we love you and we will always have your back.

It may be recalled that the fans of other Blackpink member Jisoo had slammed YG Entertainment using the hash tag - #YGRespectJisoo - on Twitter to register their displeasure against the group.