Blackpink's Jennie's Calvin Klein Bralette and Bikini Price Will Leave You Stunned; Check Cost Here

Blackpink's Jennie set the internet on fire through her hot pictures that she shared on her social media pages, recently. The hot and happening singer had promoted Calvin Klein's products and among all the pictures, her photo sporting bralette and bikini had caught everyone's attention. Now, the price of the attires she sported for the photoshoot has been revealed.

What Jennie Wore?

Jennie stunned her followers in a black beanie with a matching bralette and bikini along with denims. Now, Koreaboo website has published the rates of every single outfit that she wore for the photoshoot.

According to the website, the price of cotton rib beanie is ₩75,000 KRW (approximately $67.00 USD), ₩51821 (approximately $46 USD) for organic cotton stretch triangle bralette, and ₩49,000 KRW (approximately $43.80 USD) for organic cotton stretch bikini and ₩269,000 KRW ( approximately $239 USD) for the denims.

So, the total price of the outfits that she sported for the said picture is ₩444,821 (approximately $394.85 USD).

The Price of Other Attires

If you thought that the price for Jennie's aforementioned attire was expensive, now take a look at the rate for the costume Jennie donned in another picture. She wore an orange string bralette off-white denim jacket and pants along with snug cotton socks in the other snap.

The cost of canvas denim jacket is ₩329,000 KRW (approximately $294 USD), ₩269,000 KRW ( approximately $240 USD) for the pants, ₩63,000 KRW ( approximately $56.00 USD) for U Back Bralette and ₩47315 (approximately $42 USD) for three pack socks.

The total price of the total outfits that she donned for this photo stands at ₩7,08,315 (approximately $628 USD).

Among the idols of her age group, Jennie stands different as she is considered as a most inspired fashion icon. Hence, it is not surprising to see the queen of Blackpink wearing luxury collections of top international brands.