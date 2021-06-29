Blackpink's Lisa and Jennie Top Most Searched K-pop Idol List in First Half of 2021

Blackpink's Lisa is the most searched K-pop female idol in the first half of 2021 on Google. She has also become the fifth most searched K-pop idol on the search engine.

After Lisa, Jennie has taken second place, while IU has landed in third place in the list of most searched K-pop female idols on Google. She is followed by Blackpink's Rose and Jisoo.

Actress Suzy and Red Velvet's Irene are in the next two positions. Whereas Twice's Tzuyu, Momoland's Nancy, and Girls Generation's Taeyeon are the other members of the most-searched K-pop female idols in the first half of 2021 on Google.

Top 10 Google Worldwide Most Searched K-POP Idols in the first half of 2021

BTS' Jungkook is the most-searched K-pop idol of 2021. His search index score stands at 600.00. The septet's V, Jimin, and Suga are in the second, third, and fourth positions with the index of 563.24, 409.09, and 303..00.

With an index of 300.00 and 281.82, Blackpink's Lisa and Jennie are in the next two positions.

IU is the seventh most searched K-pop celebrity in the first half of 2021. BTS' Jin (Index: 218.18), Astro's Eunwoo (Index: 200.00), and Blackpink's Rose (Index: 190.91) are in the eighth, ninth and tenth place in the list.

BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) and Blackpink (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) are the two top K-pop groups that have fans worldwide. As a result, its members have dominated the list.

Fan War

Nonetheless, the fans of both the groups often engage in war-of-words on social media sites over trivial things.

A small segment of the Blackpink fans, popularly known as Blinks, started hurling abuses at the fans of BTS, known as ARMY, for the reasons best known to them. The below-the-belt comments, and rape jokes aimed at RM, V, and Jimin.

Body shaming and racist comments were also passed against the BTS members, angering the admirers of the boy group, who have responded to toxic comments by calling for a disbanding of the girl group using the hashtag - #blackpinkdisband.