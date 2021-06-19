BTS ARMY Slams Grab Delivery Partners over Homophobic Remarks; Company Fires the Riders Following Controversy

The fans of BTS have come down heavily on a super app after a few of its partners made homophobic comments against the septet. This has forced the company to give a public apology and suspend the riders.

What is The Issue All About?

A couple of now-suspended delivery partners of Grab Philippines made some disgraceful remarks against BTS and called the septet 'biot' or 'bayot' (meaning: gay in Visayan). Further, they wanted the boycott the limited edition of BTS Meal. The screenshots of their Facebook post went viral and enraged the boy group's fans.

The angry fans slammed the company for their partners' homophobic remarks and demanded the super app to take necessary action against them. Some went out their frustration by urging fans to use the McDonald's app instead of Grabs.

Later, the company chipped in for damage control and apologised to the fans of BTS over the behaviour of its delivery partners. In a press release, the super app stated that it will not tolerate such behaviour from its partners. Check out the Fans' Reaction:

via 채월⁷ 원호에게 자유를 주다: I honestly give generous tips for any delivery riders bcs i value their hardwork everyday just to make money. I thought this would be more in favor for them since there will be tons of orders coming and they would definitely benefit from this. ++

I just dont undrstnd how ppl would say the most awful things just for the sake of entertainment & joining the bandwagon of hate & discrimination not just on BTS but also in the LGBTQ+ community. Using B*SB**T as an insult & laugh abt it proves that they see the LGBTQ+ as mockery. MJ⁷ ᥫ᭡UTTERfly: This is so rude! Are those in the chat group all grab riders?? Been supporting them too but i am now reconsidering. I cannot tolerate this.. i do not wish to be perceived ButterRainbow: Aside from short-term solutions like suspensions, I hope you also consider holding diversity seminars in order to educate your partners. It's better to help them learn and grow. Still, thank you for taking action. via 채월Crescent moon⁷ 원호에게 자유를 주다: Please, be transparent with this. Lots of people trust your services to be provided to them with care and empathy. The attitude of these select riders are very much disturbing, but their co-delivery riders "tolerating" such acts are even more gut-wrenching. + Wandafulll⁷ Purple heartPurple heartPurple heart: Homophobic remarks are not COOL. the BTS Meal x MCDo would surge orders and would let these riders earn more. if you dont like our preference (ARMY) then be glad that these "idols" makes us happy. Mockery/Mocking is disrespectful. Thank you for looking into this

@grabph BorahaePurple heart ⟬차미⁷Purple heart방탄소년단 ⟬⟭ Butter: Conduct a seminar, include it in your policy so that next time this will not happen. If they can do this to the biggest group in the world, how much more to those people who have no voice and are part of the community. Let us be us. Chimscene⁷: You can do better than this Grab. This is basically handwashing. "Wala po kaming kinalaman sa social media activities ng riders namin pero dahil naging issue, sinuspend na po namin sila"

You know if you're really concerned, might as well take the opportunity to educate the public

"Inclusivity is one of Grab's core values, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for inexcusable behaviors. We have immediately suspended the delivery partners in question and will continue to work hard to maintain an inclusive and diverse platform," it said in a statement.

It added, "Our delivery partners continue to provide significant services for our kababayans during these trying times," the statement read "We hope that our consumers will not let the actions of a few select individuals affect the livelihoods of the many delivery partners who rely on the Grab platform to support their families,"