Kim Soo-hyun Net Worth: How Rich is Once Rumoured Boyfriend of IU and Bae Suzy?

South Korean film industry is a place where the actors and technicians are handsomely rewarded for their works. Thanks to its growing popularity outside the country, the producers are not hesitating to pay big pay-checks to the Hallyu stars as they find their products going places.

Paid a Bomb For One Ordinary Day

Many actors are commanding unbelievable big remuneration and Kim Soo-hyun is one among them. As per the trade reports, he is the highest-paid actor in the South Korean industry. For his upcoming drama One Ordinary Day, the makers have reportedly paid a bomb.

According to a recent report, he is receiving 500 million won for an episode of his forthcoming drama That Night. The paycheck that he is receiving today is because of his years of hard work, consistency, and success.

Kim Soo-hyun's remuneration has increased year after year and one project after the other. For 2020 It's Okay to Not Be Okay, he was paid 200 million won per episode. Thus surpassing Lee Byung Hun, who used to get 142 million.

Big Earnings from Commercials

Not just from acting, the 33-year old earns big money from doing commercials. In 2013-14, he used to earn 600 million won from ads. In 2013-2016, Kim Soo-hyun found his name on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list. After working in My Love from the Stars, he started making 800 million won, annually.

Reportedly, he earns 100 billion today through his acting and Chinese commercials. All the revenue that he has made him one of the top-earning stars of K-drama

His estimated net worth is around $110 million in 2021.

His Next Project:

Lee Myung-woo-directed That Night is the Korean adaptation of the British hit TV series Criminal Justice. Kim Soo Hyun will be seen in the role of a college student whose life changes in just a night as he becomes the prime suspect in a woman's murder case.

Cha Seung-won plays his legal counsel and how they fight to prove Kim Soo Hyun's innocence forms the crux of the story.

Kim Soo-hyun