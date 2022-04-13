Bird Poops on Biden's Shoulder During Speech at Iowa as He Blames Putin for Inflation Surge [WATCH]

President Joe Biden doesn't seem to be having a good time lately. On Tuesday, even the birds seemed to not approve of Biden in Iowa and one of the birds decided to relieve itself on the President. The bird pooped on Biden's lapel while he was speaking to a crowd about his plan to help Americans struggling with soaring inflation in a barn in the town of Menlo.

The president didn't seem to notice the white splatter just above his US flag lapel pin and continued speaking. However, his critics took notice of the incident and a video of the hilarious incident has since gone viral on social media.

Embarrassing Moment

Biden, who is on a "rural infrastructure tour", was speaking in Iowa on Tuesday. The President was taking about putting "rural America at the center of our efforts to build a future that's made in America."

The incident took place inside what Biden jokingly referred to as a 'giant barn' at a POET bioprocessing center in Menlo, Iowa.

He had just begun his 25-minute speech, when Biden's blue suit took a direct blow as he blamed the US' 8.5% annual inflation rate on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine rather than his own activities.

"I'm here today to talk about what we're doing to lower costs for American families and put rural America at the center of our efforts to build a future that's made in America," Biden said. Second later, the poop landed on him. "That's not hyperbole!" he continued.

However, Biden continued speaking â€“ next to a big pile of cornmeal â€” about his plan to allow higher amounts of ethanol in gasoline this summer, seemingly oblivious to the white spatter right above his US flag lapel pin.

Biden Gets Trolled

Biden socialized with a few dozen visitors at the facility after finishing his speech, none of whom informed him of the unattractive addition to his outfit. And he too remained unaware. A White House official said it was 'corn,' but jokes about the possible bird droppings rolled in almost immediately across social media.

Although a White House source stated that it was "corn," jokes about probable bird droppings quickly spread over social media.

"Even the birds know Biden is full of s***," one Twitter user wrote.

"Move over Pence fly. It's Biden shoulder bird poop," wrote another user referring to when a fly famously lingered on former Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Kamala Harris.

As annual inflation spiked in March after months of trending higher, Biden's trip was planned to announce an Environmental Protection Agency rule change allowing gas with 15% ethanol to be sold after June 1 â€” when ethanol in gas is normally limited to 10% due to smog concerns â€” as annual inflation spiked in March after months of trending higher.

Despite the fact that consumer costs had been creeping higher over the previous year â€” which critics blame on Biden's policies and increased government spending â€” Biden blamed price rises on Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

During the speech, Biden also ramped up his rhetoric against Russian president Vladimir Putin, accusing him of "genocide". It appeared to be the first time the Biden administration has used the term against Russia.