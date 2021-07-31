'Sir, There is Something on Your Chin': Biden Wipes Yellow Dot From Face after Aide Sends Note During Meeting [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden was asked by a staffer to wipe a yellow mark on his face in what appeared to be actual egg yolk at a virtual meeting with governors on Friday — setting off an awkward series of events. "Sir, there is something on your chin," said a staffer in a hushed tone to Biden during the Zoom meeting, making for a hilarious situation.

It seems, Biden did not realize that some egg was left on his chin, which he forgot to wipe and went ahead with the meeting, while the governors watched him but couldn't saying anything but only hide their smiles.

Completely Unaware

Biden appeared to have a yellow-orange and translucent object, resembling a piece of egg yolk, on the right side of his chin. However, he was completely unaware that he hadn't wiped his face properly and had to be alerted by an aide to remove the speck from his chin during the event, which was livestreamed from the White House.

Although everyone attending the meeting noticed it no one could muster enough courage to point it to him.

"The threat of western wildfires this year is as severe as it's ever been," Biden said, oblivious to what was on his chin. "In short we have big complex wild fires burning across multiple areas," he added.

"It is really, really dangerous work," Biden said of the fire fighters.

Finally, the White House aide took the plunge and alerted the president that there was something on his face but that too after roughly the first 10 minutes into the virtual meeting.

Most Embarrassing

The 78-year-old commander-in-chief read the message, then wiped his chin with his left hand and looked at his fingers. However, that was not the end. Things got even more unsettling thereafter.

In a move reminiscent of Spaulding Smails in the comedy classic 'Caddyshack,' Biden studied the apparent breakfast leftover, which was now on his fingers and then brought his thumb and forefinger to his mouth. He then placed the back of his hand over his lips, giving them another wipe, a video clip of the incident shows.

Till then no one knew what was written on the paper sent to the president. His aides at times intervene when Biden starts taking questions from the press, which risks going off-script and most has thought that the note was carrying such information.

But Biden undermined his own attempt at subtlety by picking up the card with the hastily written note and used the back of it to take notes. And then everything was visible as Biden used the same notecard to scribble notes during the meeting.

He had flipped it over and was writing on it. When he held it up, photographers in the room were able to capture the written warning.

This, however, is just one of the several embarrassing moments Biden has had during his first seven months in office with a running list of verbal and other miscues and flubs.

Meanwhile, Biden's history of insults, angry outbursts and tone-deaf remarks — especially on the subject of race — led him to bluntly acknowledge in 2018: "I am a gaffe machine."

In fact, just a few days back, he had a "Rick Perry moment" while making remarks at a Pennsylvania truck factory, claiming he had sought the presidency for three reasons — before only naming two.