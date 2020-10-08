One of the unlikely stars of the first and only vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night at Utah was an innocent fly. Yes, you read that right. A common housefly became the center of attraction toward the end of the debate when it flew from nowhere and landed on the silver mane of Vice President Mike Pence and remained there for over two minutes.

As opponent Sen. Kamala Harris sat opposite him and millions of others watched the debate live on television, the fly continued to sit on Pence's head, with many now debating that the organizers didn't care to do pest control on fears of the coronavirus. The incident immediately generated buzz on Twitter, with pundits telling USA Today moderator Susan Page that the American people needed to hear from Marty McFly!

Uninvited Guest

A regular black housefly flew from nowhere and landed on Pence's hair as he sat down debating with Harris on serious topics like the current administration's handling of the coronavirus, the potential appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and racial justice. However, toward the end of the debate America seemed to be united as focus shifted on to the single fly.

Although everyone including Harris saw the fly, Pence didn't seem to notice the insect, which didn't appear to move and continued to simply sit there on for 2 minutes and 9 seconds. Given President Trump's focus on the appearance of power and control, he's definitely isn't going to like this.

For the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force to allow a fly sitting on his mane isn't the ideal viral image from a debate in which the vice-president continuously defended his administration on how efficiently they controlled the pandemic.

Fly Unites America

Although the incident occurred at the end of the debate, the fly stole the show. And for some time America got united on social media with jokes pouring in from all corners. We have rounded up some of the most delectable tweets of the evening.

"LET THE FLY SPEAK!" tweeted CNN reporter Omar Jimenez.

"Susan Page: Fly on Mike Pence's head, you have two minutes to respond," joked one parody account.

"Well, I wish we had thought of this on @VeepHBO - who's controlling the fly?" actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared.

The fly definitely was a star in the eyes of many, as within minutes, it had its own Twitter account "FlyOnMikePence" which opened with a bunch of comedic tweets including, "I'm a pretty fly on a white guy" and "I just doo doo'd in this guys hair."

Even Merriam Webster tweeted that for some time the word 'fly' was trending on its site.

"This fly is the equivalent to a poop nugget falling out of his pants mid debate. It says it all. It's Trump throwing paper towels. It's Trump saying shithole countries. It's Trump staring at an eclipse. It's Trump getting spanked by Stormy Daniels after his wife gives birth," Tweeted film director Jude Apatow.

Some even joked that the bug was the same fly which landed on then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's forehead during her presidential debate with Donald Trump in 2016.

"BREAKING: The fly that landed on Mike Pence's head has tested positive for coronavirus," joked Travis Allen.

With so many jokes flying around, Democratic nominee Joe Biden also got in on the joke. His is account tweeted a picture of the former vice president with a fly swatter and a fundraising appeal, writing: 'Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly."