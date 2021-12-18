Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'President'; Looks Confused as He Rants About Racism During Speech [VIDEO]

Joe Biden did it again. In his latest gaffe, Biden referred to Vice-President Kamala Harris as the "President' during a speech on Friday. And he never realized his mistake and went on with his speech, while his critics and netizens were in splits.

Understandably, this isn't anything new from Biden but his slips have become an everyday affair now. So, a momentary slip during his speech when he promoted Harris as the President, as he discussed historically black colleges and universities, during the graduation remarks at South Carolina State University, will be seized on by opposition meme makers.

Biden Does it Again

"All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud Howard alum," Biden said during graduation remarks at South Carolina State University. However, this didn't come as a surprise to many given that he has repeated this gaffe at least twice before, most recently in March.

And Biden went on without even realizing his mistake, while everyone in the audience tried to hide their smile. Biden continued talking about historically black colleges and universities in the United States. He called on his audience to lead the way in building a more equitable America.

"Maybe most important of all we have to protect that sacred right to vote, for God's sake," he said.

The big gaffe comes just as Democrats, including Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, plan to replace Biden, 79, if he chooses not to seek a second term in 2024. However, Biden plans to run again in 2024, which may feel wither won't be possible or Biden himself should opt out.

Biden Continues to Embarrass

Biden is the oldest-ever president and many Democrats don't believe he will run again as polls find broad concern about his mental acuity. He has time and again shown signs of his declining health since becoming the President, something which the White House has continued to deny but is open and clear to millions of Americans.

Forgetting names, designations and other slip ups has now become a regular embarrassment for the White House despite its efforts to shield Biden.

On Friday, as the entire audience laughed as he referred Harris as the President, Biden continued with his speech. He went on to tell new graduates from the historically black college of seemingly implausible technological advances in their lifetimes â€” while outlining a Democratic election strategy that focuses heavily on the January 6 Capitol riot and anti-racism as his legislative agenda stalls amid high inflation and a drop in his approval ratings.

"You're gonna see more change in the next 10 years than we've seen the last 50 because of the incredible, incredible change in science and technology," Biden said. "You're gonna see us traveling commercially in the next 20 years at 12 to 15,000 miles an hour. Subsonic speeds, supersonic speed â€” I mean, things are going to change."

Biden made a lot of promises while sharing his ambitious plans but it seems people haven't been able to overcome his big gaffe on Friday and took to trolling him once again on social media.

Instead of realizing his mistake, which everyone was laughing at, Biden criticized his predecessor Donald Trump in his speech. Biden slammed Trump, for his response to the 2017 violence between anti-racism protesters and far-right groups opposed to the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va.

Interestingly, he also continued to get confused during his entire speech, another sign that has continued to raise questions about his mental health.