Bill Gates Contacted STD? Epstein Files Allege Microsoft Co-Founder Slept with Russian Girls, Asked for Antibiotics to Secretly Give to Melinda

Bill Gates had sex with Russian women, contracted a sexually transmitted disease, and asked for antibiotics so they could be passed on to his then-wife, Melinda, bombshell new Jeffrey Epstein files from the Justice Department allege.

The allegations about the Microsoft co-founder were made by the late financier in emails he sent to himself on July 18, 2013. The elaborate message lashed out at Gates for ending their friendship and says, "TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis."

Gates Open

In the same message, Epstein complained that he was "dismayed beyond comprehension" by what he described as Gates choosing to ignore a friendship they had built over six years. The shocking emails appear to be draft versions of a letter meant to come from Gates' then–top adviser, Boris Nikolic, around the time Nikolic stepped down from his role at the billionaire's charitable foundation.

Another email written that same morning — appearing to be written from Nikolic's perspective — formally offered his resignation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He wrote: "I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill...

"In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal...

"From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability.

The allegations involving the Microsoft co-founder have not been independently verified and stem from a massive new batch of hundreds of thousands of documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday morning.

Naked Truths

Gates has said that he regrets having any association with the disgraced financier, who died by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019, but he has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The newly released files also include several previously unseen, undated photos showing Epstein and Gates together in different settings.

One photo shows Gates smiling beside a woman whose face has been obscured with a black bar.

Gates and Melinda were married from 1994 until 2021. Melinda, now a philanthropist in her own right, has said that Gates' extramarital relationships and his ties to Epstein played a role in their divorce, though she did not go into specific details.

Reports suggest Melinda began consulting divorce lawyers in 2019, after revelations surfaced that Gates had met with Epstein multiple times despite earlier public denials. According to The Wall Street Journal, she sought legal advice after growing uneasy about her husband's alleged business dealings with the convicted sex offender.

Gates has previously tried to downplay his long-running relationship with Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges at the time of his death.