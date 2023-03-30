Bhad Bhabie Breaks the Internet as She Twerks on Her Mom in Pink Bikini at Her 20th Birthday at Her $6 Million Florida Mansion [WATCH]

Reality TV personality and rapper Bhad Bhabie is now 20 years old and she is breaking the internet again. Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, was spotted twerking in a bright pink bikini at her 20th birthday party at the rapper's $6 million Florida home on Sunday, TMZ claimed on Wednesday.

She was also seen twerking in front of her mother, demonstrating that after much public fighting, the two are now much more amicable. Bhabie, who boasted about her wealth earlier this year, has now stated that her singing career and her OnlyFans account had brought in millions of dollars. the beauty made her television debut on Dr. Phil when she was just 13 years old.

Not That Bhad

According to TMZ, the singer spent her special day with her mom, Barbara, and a select number of both her and her mom's pals. The party's ambiance changed when Bhabie started twerking and swinging her tail feathers.

In a video that has gone viral, the entertainer, whose 2016 use of the phrase "cash me outside" catapulted her to questionable stardom, at one point can be seen straddling her mom's chair.

"She didn't learn this from me because I don't know how to do it," said Barbara, speaking to the camera about her impromptu lap dance.

Bhabie became an internet sensation after she and her mom appeared on an episode of "Dr. Phil," where she started dropping her catchphrase: "Cash me outside â€” how 'bout dat?"

When she first gained notoriety at age 13, Bhabie has amassed a sizable wealth for herself.

Last year, she said that she made an incredible $50 million from her OnlyFans account in only one year. Bhabie made $1 million in just her first six hours on the X-rated subscription social media site after opening the account in April 2021.

Bregoli said in 2022 that she no longer wants to be known as the "Cash me outside" girl because she has achieved success on her own terms.

Instead, the actress recommended using the moniker The High B**** chick or Gucci Flip Flops Girl.

She originally used the phrase as a challenge to the entire Dr. Phil audience to fight her during a 2016 appearance.

The teen told TMZ in April 2022, " It's not something that I'm just so in love with being the girl from Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s***, that's not how I feel," before listing off some of her achievements, including earning $50 million on the subscription site and receiving close to $1 million for endorsing makeup company Copy Cat Beauty.

Living on Her Own Terms

There is no indication that Bregoli is exaggerating the extent of her fortune. Bhabie bought the mansion from NFL linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. According to Realtor.com, Pierre-Paul paid just $2.3 million for the house in 2017. The house was completed in 1983 and is 9,589 square feet, according to the website.

Theis is the second home Bhabie owns, the first of which is a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence in the same neighborhood that she listed for sale last year for around $4 million.

Bregoli charges $23.99 a month for hers, boasts 1.57 million site likes, and has the option to increase revenue by charging users for personalized content.

Earlier this year, she was on Barstool Sports' Sundae Dialogue. The Gucci Flip Flops singer talked about her choice to register for an account on OnlyFans the night she reached the legal consent age.

The then teen responded "Yes" when host Caleb Pressley asked if she thought those who subscribed "right away" should be "in jail." Bhabie added that she receives unwelcome, obscene penis photos frequently and that direct messages account for the majority of her earnings.

As for those subscribing to her content, the entertainer claimed that she thinks it consists largely of white married guys between the ages of 20 and 40 "with like six kids" and "a daughter" her age.