Danielle Bregoli, who is known as Bhad Bhaie, is shaming boxer Adrien Broner after he tried to slide into her DMs. She posted a screenshot of her notifications, which showed us a message sent by the star boxer and it read: "Text me crazy girl." Well, this doesn't look very good because Bregoli is just 16 years old while Broner is 30.

She also went ahead and attached a video of the famous song "Locked up" by Akon, which was aimed at the boxer for trying to get cozy with a minor. And we all know, fans have their own method of dealing with these things.

Bregoli's fans didn't spare the boxer on social media. One commented: "Hide ya kids everyone." While another questioned, "Why u texting a minor?" And, some even tagged the FBI and the Atlanta Police.

Danielle Bregoli's career

Danielle Bregoli rose to fame after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil. On the show, while her behavior was being discussed, the audience started laughing at her expense and this irritated the girl. So to stop the laughter, she said, "catch me outside, how about that?" But, because of her accent, it sounded, "Cash me ousside, how bout dah." This phrase went on to gain her immense popularity.

TMZ reported, Bregoli posted a video in which she is seen modeling a crop top and that's probably what prompted the DMs from the boxer. But the boxing star is offering an explanation saying it was an "honest mistake."

Speaking to The Shade Room, he says that it's Instagram's fault for not showing people's age on their profile and nobody would like to date a kid. However, this isn't the first time Broner has landed himself in trouble. Recently, he was ordered to pay $700,000 to his sexual assault victim and the incident took place at a nightclub in Cleveland in 2018.