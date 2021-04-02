Bhad Bhabie Makes OnlyFans Debut, NSFW Video of Her Gets Leaked on Twitter [VIDEO]

A number of established celebrities have started OnlyFans accounts to make up for the financial losses suffered due to the pandemic.

While the subscription-based platform started as a means for stars to connect with their fans on a more personal level, it has turned into a website where people charge a subscription fee for access to private content, including X-rated photos and videos.

The likes of Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Tyga and Tyler Posey are already on the platform and now Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, has also started using the medium to her advantage.

Bregoli joined the platform on Thursday a week after her 18th birthday and within hours of her debut, a video she shared on her OnlyFans account was leaked on Twitter. The clip shows a lingerie-clad Bregoli posing in front of the camera and showing off her assets to her subscribers, who can gain access to her content for $23.99 a month.

Bhad Bhabie Set to Break OnlyFans Record, Makes $1M in Just 6 Hours

Bregoli broke the internet within hours of joining OnlyFans. Not only did her debut on the platform lead to significant buzz on social media, it also generated significant revenue. The "These Heaux" hitmaker raked in more than a million dollars on the platform within the first few hours on OnlyFans.

Bhad Bhabie shared a screenshot of her earnings after just six hours on the premium content platform. Said screenshot reveals over $1.03 million in revenue, with over $757K coming from subscriptions, over $267K coming from message payments, and an additional $5.5K coming from tips.

"We broke the f*ck out of that onlyfans record," she captioned the post. The record is currently held by Bella Thorne after she made $1.3 million in 24 hours which Bregoli is likely to break in a couple of hours.

Bregoli shot to fame after featuring on an episode of Dr. Phil in 2016, in which she said the phrase, "Cash me outside, how about that?," which became a viral sensation. In addition to her status as an internet personality, she has also enjoyed a successful career as a rapper under Atlantic Records with two RIAA-certified platinum singles, and two gold-accredited songs. She has also expanded into reality TV and has her own makeup brand.