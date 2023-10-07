BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: How to watch, Performers, Presenters, Nomination List, and More

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 will premiere with a live broadcast on BET on Tuesday (October 10) at 9:00 pm EST. The 17th annual award ceremony will honor the best and brightest singers, rappers, and other artists in this popular genre. This pre-recorded event will feature performances, acceptance speeches, and fearless fashion by a group of artists live onstage.

The event was held on Tuesday (October 3) at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. Fat Joe hosted the annual award ceremony, which featured the green carpet looks of artists like Jadakiss, Swizz Beatz, Kid Capri, DaBaby, Bow Wow, and GloRilla. The performers for this year include Fiveo Foreign, GloRilla, Kid Capri, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri.

Here is everything about BET Hip Hop Awards 2023, like the date, venue, host, lineup, nomination list, and streaming details.

How to Watch for Free?

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 will premiere on the BET network on Tuesday (October 10) at 9:00 pm EST. Music lovers can sign in to the official official website to watch the annual award ceremony. It will be available to stream for free to new users of Hulu through a 30-day free trial. People can also enjoy the star-studded event on YouTube TV by trying a seven-day free trial offer.

Here is the Complete List of Nominees for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

God Did by DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy

Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert

Players by Coi Leray

Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto feat. Cardi B

Rich Flex by Drake & 21 Savage

Sittin' On Top Of The World by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Anyways, Life's Great...by Glorilla

Coi by Coi Leray

God Did by DJ Khaled

Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin

Jackman by Jack Harlow

Pink Tape by Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine by Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Video

Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert

Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix) by Coi Leray

Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto feat. Cardi B

Shake Sumn by DaBaby

Sittin' On Top Of The World by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

Spin Bout U by Drake & 21 Savage

Tomorrow 2 by Glorilla & Cardi B

Best Collaboration

All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

God Did by DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Players (DJ Saige Remix) by Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

Princess Diana by Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto feat. Cardi B

Sittin' On Top Of The World by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

Tomorrow 2 by Glorilla & Cardi B

Impact Track

30 by Nas

All My Life by Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

Anxiety by Megan Thee Stallion

Can't Win for Nothing by Symba

Champions by NLE Choppa

God Did by DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Scientists & Engineers by Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Therapy Pt. 2 by Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

Drake & 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Dababy

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

Atl Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Best Hip Hop Platform

AllHipHop

Caresha Please

Drink Champs

Hiphop Dx

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, Creepin' (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, Peaches & Eggplants (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, Scientists & Engineers (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, Tomorrow 2 (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, Put It On Da Floor Again (Latto feat. Cardi B)

Drake, Oh U Went (Young Thug feat. Drake)

J. Cole, All My Life (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)

Jay-Z, God Did (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Best International Flow