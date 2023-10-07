BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: How to watch, Performers, Presenters, Nomination List, and More

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 will premiere with a live broadcast on BET on Tuesday (October 10) at 9:00 pm EST. The 17th annual award ceremony will honor the best and brightest singers, rappers, and other artists in this popular genre. This pre-recorded event will feature performances, acceptance speeches, and fearless fashion by a group of artists live onstage.
The event was held on Tuesday (October 3) at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. Fat Joe hosted the annual award ceremony, which featured the green carpet looks of artists like Jadakiss, Swizz Beatz, Kid Capri, DaBaby, Bow Wow, and GloRilla. The performers for this year include Fiveo Foreign, GloRilla, Kid Capri, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri.
Here is everything about BET Hip Hop Awards 2023, like the date, venue, host, lineup, nomination list, and streaming details.
How to Watch for Free?
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 will premiere on the BET network on Tuesday (October 10) at 9:00 pm EST. Music lovers can sign in to the official official website to watch the annual award ceremony. It will be available to stream for free to new users of Hulu through a 30-day free trial. People can also enjoy the star-studded event on YouTube TV by trying a seven-day free trial offer.
Here is the Complete List of Nominees for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023:
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Glorilla
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
- All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- God Did by DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
- Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert
- Players by Coi Leray
- Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto feat. Cardi B
- Rich Flex by Drake & 21 Savage
- Sittin' On Top Of The World by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip Hop Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life's Great...by Glorilla
- Coi by Coi Leray
- God Did by DJ Khaled
- Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage
- Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin
- Jackman by Jack Harlow
- Pink Tape by Lil Uzi Vert
- Traumazine by Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip Hop Video
- Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert
- Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix) by Coi Leray
- Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto feat. Cardi B
- Shake Sumn by DaBaby
- Sittin' On Top Of The World by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- Spin Bout U by Drake & 21 Savage
- Tomorrow 2 by Glorilla & Cardi B
Best Collaboration
- All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- God Did by DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Players (DJ Saige Remix) by Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
- Princess Diana by Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
- Put It On Da Floor Again by Latto feat. Cardi B
- Sittin' On Top Of The World by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- Tomorrow 2 by Glorilla & Cardi B
Impact Track
- 30 by Nas
- All My Life by Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- Anxiety by Megan Thee Stallion
- Can't Win for Nothing by Symba
- Champions by NLE Choppa
- God Did by DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Scientists & Engineers by Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
- Therapy Pt. 2 by Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best Duo or Group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Dababy
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway The Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
- Atl Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London On Da Track
- Metro Boomin
- The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin
Best Hip Hop Platform
- AllHipHop
- Caresha Please
- Drink Champs
- Hiphop Dx
- Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage, Creepin' (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
- 21 Savage, Peaches & Eggplants (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
- André 3000, Scientists & Engineers (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
- Cardi B, Tomorrow 2 (Glorilla & Cardi B)
- Cardi B, Put It On Da Floor Again (Latto feat. Cardi B)
- Drake, Oh U Went (Young Thug feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, All My Life (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
- Jay-Z, God Did (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)
Best International Flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)