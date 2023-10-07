Music Bank 2023 in Mexico: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

Music Bank 2023 in Mexico will be held this month with a star-studded lineup of celebrities. Ahead of the music program, the organizers have shared some details of it, including the date, venue, host, and lineup. K-pop bands and artists, like STAYC, THE NEW SIX (TNX), AB6IX, and ITZY, will perform in the live onstage show.

The North American country is hosting the concert for the second time. It hosted the first musical event nearly a decade ago. Korean music lovers in the country are looking forward to this event, which is taking place months after the live onstage performances of K-pop artists in Paris. The event featured performances of Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, MAMAMOO, AB6IX, THE BOYZ, IVE, NMIXX, and P1Harmony.

Here is everything about Music Bank 2023 in Mexico, including the date, venue, lineup, ticket sales, and streaming details.

Date and Venue

Music Bank 2023 in Mexico will take place in October. The live onstage show will be held at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on Saturday (October 22). K-pop fans in the city can enjoy the musical event live online from the stadium.

Host and Lineup

Park Bo Gum will host the live onstage music event this year. The K-pop bands and artists taking the stage in Mexico are NewJeans, THE NEW SIX (TNX), STAYC, AB6IX, ITZY, and (G)I-DLE.

"Center of K-pop KBS Music Bank World Tour in Mexico City. Are you ready? NewJeans, THE NEW SIX (TNX), STAYC, AB6IX, ITZY, and (G)I-DLE will meet you at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City with MC Park Bo Gum," the organizers shared through the teaser video.

Ticket Sales and Live Streaming Details

Tickets for the Music Bank 2023 in Mexico will be available at MX$4,800.00 (approximately USD 250.00). Concertgoers can purchase VIP tickets by paying MX$ 7,440.00 (nearly USD 409.40).

K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Turkey, Europe, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, and Vietnam, may get a chance to watch the live onstage music event on the official YouTube channel of KBS.