August Alsina: Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex-Lover Enjoyed Chris Rock's Netflix Special and Feels His Jokes Were 'Funny and Truthful'

August Alsina, the singer who is the ex-fling of Jada Pinkett Smith, watched Chris Rock's Netflix comedy special and felt it was "funny and truthful." A source told the New York Post that Alsina in fact enjoyed Rock's show and took his jokes quite sportingly despite his name cropping up in the crude jokes by the comedian.

Rock ripped Will Smith in his Netflix comedy special last weekend, almost a year after Smith slapped the comedian in public at the Oscars for mocking his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair on stage. Although Smith, later on, apologized to Rock, the bitterness between the two stars has only grown over the months.

Winning Alsina's Heart

The source told the outlet that Alsina was quite excited after watching Roc's show. "August watched the Netflix special and he laughed. He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him," the source told the outlet.

In a shocking tell-all confessional in July 2020, Pinkett Smith, 51, acknowledged having an affair with singer Alsina, 30, while still married to Smith.

This came as Rock's new show, Selective Outrage, tore into Will and Jada's relationship in the wake of the notorious Oscars slap.

On the show, Rock finally shared his opinions about why he was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

Rock speculated that Pinkett Smith's romance with Alsina was the reason Smith hit him rather than just his joke about her baldness (comparing the actress, who has alopecia, to "G.I. Jane").

"Everybody in the world called him a bitch," Rock said of Smith. "Everybody. Everybody. And who's he hit? Me. A nâ€”a he know he could beat. That is some bitch-ass shit."

According to the source, Alsina thought Rock made the right decision.

"A lot of people spoke out against [Alsina]," the source told the outlet. "So he was happy to see that Chris Rock seemed to be advocating for the truth and not just making a joke."

As Rock crowed about Smith during the stand-up special: "His wife was fâ€“king her son's friend."

Speaking in Alsina's Favor

Pinkett Smith and Alsina first met at the 2015 Wire Festival in London, where the Smiths' children, Willow and Jaden, were performing. The singer rapidly became friends with the family and spent the next year on vacation in Hawaii with the couple and their children.

Speculations started to spread when Alsina and Pinkett Smith were pictured holding hands at the 2017 BET Awards.

"People were speculating," said the source. "And [Will and Jada] have a very unique understanding. August was vindicated when he said he had a conversation with Will. It was a blessing given."

Some have hailed Chris's long-awaited public response to Smith slapping him after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head as the "best brutal takedown" in history.

He brought up Jada on the show and expressed his annoyance at having 'borne the brunt' of the couple's marital problems and her adultery. "Will Smith practices selective outrage,' Rock said, giving a nod to the special's title.

"Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn't have any entanglements...She hurt him way more than he hurt me."

He even mentioned that Pinkett Smith only admitted to having an affair when her husband was interviewing her, saying, "His wife was f****** her son's friend."

Pinkett Smith initially revealed her affair to the world when she had a private talk with her husband on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, during which she explained how the relationship started.

Pinkett Smith said that she had become friends with Alsina four years earlier, but she also said that she and Will had "basically broken up" because of a "difficult time" they were going through.