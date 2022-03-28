What is Alopecia Areata, The Hair Condition Will Smith's Wife Jada Pinkett is Suffering From?

The controversy surrounding Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett on stage during the Academy Awards 2022 has raised curiosity about the hair condition Smith's wife Pinkett is suffering from.

During the Oscars, Smith got angry at Rock as he mocked Pinkett making a joke about her looks comparing it with G.I. Jane, the 1997 war movie directed by Ridley Scott and starring Demi Moore, who went bald for the character.

Not being able to control his anger, Smith marched on the stage and gave Rock a tight slap on his left cheek. The awkward and one of the most controversial incident at Oscars 2022 was captured live on camera. Soon after slapping the performer, Smith lashed out at Rock and told him, "keep my wife's name out of your fu***ng mouth."

Reportedly, Smith's wife has been vocal about her hair loss condition on social media. In one of her earlier Instagram post, Smith's wife Pinkett shared a video of herself in which she speaks of having alopecia and how she is tackling it. "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or somethingMe and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period!" she captioned the video.

When Pinkett Smith Opened Up About her Condition

The actor first opened up about suffering from hair loss condition during her Red Table Talk series in 2018. She expressed that it was "terrifying" to deal with alopecia when it first started. Pinkett also revealed that she used to find "handful of hair" while bathing. That's when she decided to don a bald look.

What is Alopecia Areata?

Alopecia Areata is a hair loss condition that starts with circular bald patches on the head. It occurs when the immune system attacks the hair follicles. This condition could be triggered by stress too. The main symptom of this medical condition hair loss. Alopecia Areata treatment can be done, but it can't be permanently cured.