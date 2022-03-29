Did Will Smith Slap Chris Rock After Jada Smith's Unapproving Eye Movement?

Hollywood actor Will Smith's violent reaction to Chris Rock's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the Oscar Awards ceremony has created a furor on the social media.

The videos being shared on the various social media platforms followed by the comments shared by people including celebrities point towards Smith's "late reaction" over Chris Rock's joke.

The ongoing chatter on social media states that Will Smith was laughing on Rock's joke till the time he saw a disapproving look on his wife's face and her rolling eyes.

People are sharing memes and even animated video graphics that portray Will Smith's response as an outcome of Jada's displeasure over Rock's joke. These memes and graphics show Smith laughing before he takes a look at Jada's face.

Late Response, Over Reaction and An Apology; All In A Row

Reportedly, this all started as Chris Rock while presenting an award cracked a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith about a sequel to G.I Jane and her bald head. Offended over the joke, Smith walked towards the stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat.

At the same time, according to a news report shared by Daily Mail, Will Smith has apologized for slapping Chris Rock at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, stating that his behavior was 'unacceptable and inexcusable' and left him 'embarrassed'.

The report further says that the 53-year-old wrote in an Instagram post that he was 'embarrassed' by his actions, which shocked the ceremony attendees, producers and viewers. 'Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,' he wrote. 'My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. 'I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

It is also learnt that also apologized to the organizers and the producers of the show.

A Twitter user wrote, "Maybe Chris Rock should be able to tell jokes at the Oscars without being accosted onstage. Just saying. Will Smith was laughing up until Jada started eye-rolling. I can't believe he overshadowed his historical win with violence just because his wife got offended over a joke."

Another tweet posted in the form of conversation between Will and Jade Smith stated, "Will smith: I did that for you baby Jada : "I'm not impressed, Tupac would have shot him" #AcademyAwards

"Will Smith after he saw that Jada didn't laugh a the G.I Jane Joke. #WillSmith #Oscars #WillAndChris" shared a twitter user.