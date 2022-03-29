Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock Amid Reports that Comedian Didn't Know About Jada Pinkett Smith's Alopecia

Chris Rock is yet to speak to Will Smith after he was stuck by the actor live onstage at the Oscars 2022 on Sunday night. However, several reports are now emerging, with many claiming that Rock didn't know that Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia when he joked about her hair during the gala.

This comes amid reports that Smith has issued an apology to Rock for smacking him on stage during the Oscars. Rock had made a joke about Pinkett Smith's bald head looking like 'G.I. Jane,' which infuriated Smith. However, the internet is divided about the entire incident with a section speaking in favor of Smith, while others accusing him.

Controversy Continues

According to TMZ, Rock didn't know about Pinkett Smith when he joked about her bald head at the Oscars ceremony. "[He] doesn't have a mean bone in his body," a source told the outlet on Monday.

"Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock said onstage as he prepared to present Best Documentary.

Smith, 53, initially laughed it off, but when he observed Pinkett Smith's enraged reaction, he became enraged as well and stormed the stage to confront Rock in defense of his wife. "Keep my wife's name out of your fâ€“king mouth!" Smith continued yelling at Rock as he came back to his seat.

Since then, a lot has happened, with many divided over Smith's reaction. Amid this, reports have emerged that Smith has apologized to Rock and the two have sorted out their differences but insiders now say that is not the case. According to TMZ, Rock and Smith have yet to reach a private agreement, and the two men have not communicated.

According to the outlet, since the public slap, Smith and Rock haven't spoken. Rock was "stunned" by the turn of events, according to a source, and went to the dressing room shortly after the slap, adding that Smith and Rock haven't talked.

A close friend of the comedian further said that following the altercation, Rock went to the dressing room and then departed the premises, saying that he had "no intention of staying" even before the incident.

Contradictory Reports

It is quite strange that claims are being made that Rock didn't know about Pinkett Smith's alopecia when she had already made it public more than a year back. Jada has been public about her alopecia diagnosis. A source also told the publication that Rock was "shaken and bewildered" by Smith but he still headed to Guy Oseary's Oscars After Party "to try and have some fun before the night ended."

Rock appeared 'unfazed' during the gathering, according to PageSix, despite the fact that people had clustered around him.

"You wouldn't really know anything had happened," an insider told the publication, adding: "He was talking about it, just saying it was crazy, but it didn't seem to be bothering him at all."

According to the report, some of Rock's friends kept a tight eye on the door to see whether Smith would show up.

Meanwhile, Smith has publicly reacted to the slap gate, apologizing to The Academy and Rock. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Smith wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," he added.

However, it is not known if this is being treated as an official apology on Smith's part.