Armie Hammer found himself surrounded by controversy this week after alleged text messages he sent to multiple women describing his wild sexual fantasies, including rape and cannibalism were leaked on social media.

In the wake of the scandal, video footage of the "Call Me By Your Name" actor letting his son suck on his toes has resurfaced on social media.

"More people need to know about this," wrote a Twitter user alongside a thumbnail of the video shared by TMZ on YouTube.

"This happened for a solid 7 minutes... #footfetishonfleek," Hammer captioned the Instagram video in which Ford is seen holding tight on to his father's foot with the toes in his mouth. "This is not normal," Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers can be heard saying in the background. Watch the clip below:

Reactions on Twitter

The clip, shared in July 2019, has again sparked outrage among social media users with many calling it "disgusting," "inappropriate" and "disturbing." Here are some of the reactions:

Hammer's Cannibalism, Rape Fantasies

The alleged DMs sent by Hammer to women who chose to remain anonymous were leaked on Twitter earlier this week. In one post, Hammer talked about his need to "drink" a woman's blood and described himself as a "100 percent cannibal," as previously reported.

In another, Hammer talked about his BDSM, anal sex and rape fantasies. "Raping you on your floor with a knife against you," he allegedly wrote before adding that he felt like a "god" watching the victim "crying and screaming."

Hammer's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, who dated the 34-year-old actor from June to August, also spoke out against him saying he once fantasized about eating one of her body parts. "He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," Vucekovich told Page Six.

Video of Lingerie-Clad Woman on Actor's Secret Instagram Account

Hammer's secret Instagram page was uncovered by Daily Mail on Saturday, Jan. 16, where he posted images of drug tests, a meme about bondage and a video of a woman in lingerie posing on all fours, as previously reported.

"Well... my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman... which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there," he wrote alongside a photo of the woman on his bed. Chambers, 38, has been living with their two children, Harper and Ford, in the Cayman Islands

Hammer Responds to Allegations

Hammer has since referred to the allegations as "bullsh*t claims" and dropped out of an upcoming Lionsgate film with Jennifer Lopez, "Shotgun Wedding."

"I'm not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," Hammer said in a statement to Deadline.