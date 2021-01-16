Newly leaked video and images from Armie Hammer's Instagram's account revealed an unidentified woman, dressed in black lingerie, waiting for him while lying on her fours on his bed. The actor also boasted about clearing a drug test despite consuming hallucinogenic drugs. Hammer had posted the controversial images and videos on closed Instagram account that has his close friends as followers.

The 34-year-old actor shot into limelight after a series of leaked DMs sent to multiple women, surfaced online. Addressing his "victims" as "kittens" while talking about his need to "drink" their blood, Hammer was talking about his wild sexual fantasies, including cannibalism in the leaked DMs.

Was the Mystery Woman Meeting Hammer Again?

In the leaked videos, accessed by Daily Mail, Hammer is seen giving a tour of his hotel room during his trip to Cayman Islands. The actor was in Cayman islands to visit his children who are staying with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers following the couple's separation in July last year.

The nearly minute-long video begins with Hammer walking in the corridor before entering the room. He then goes on to show the bathroom and closet, before casually walking past his bed, which has an unidentified woman clad in black lingerie waiting on her fours. The woman bears a bright pink a**, resulted from a possible spanking, as she looks straight ahead unperturbed by Hammer recording the video. "Bed looks pretty comfy. That looks pretty good," a shirtless Hammer says as he moves to the balcony.

Later, posting an image of the lingerie clad woman on his bed, Hammer wrote, 'Well... my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman... which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there.

Hammer Admits Consuming THC and Benzos



Hammer shared the controversial videos and images through his Instagram handle 'el_destructo_86'. The private account has 41 posts and 14 followers. In series of other posts, Hammer speaks about testing negative for a drug test prior to visiting his children. Sharing a picture taken while sitting on a toilet while holding the finished test, Hammer wrote, "All negative, b—hes. My body is a finely tuned toxicant processing unit. To be fair I had THC and benzos in my piss. But who doesn't."

He also added, "Divorce is so fun. Not as fun as drugs. But what is." A source told Daily Mail that Hammer also shared a screenshot of what appears to be a court order that states he must take a drug test and is required to pass it before seeing his two young children.

In another video, Hammer is seen taking a hit from a vape box as he smiles into the camera. "When you realize they don't test for DMT on drug tests," he had captioned the leaked post.